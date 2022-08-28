Political Notebook: Jordan scores votes in primaries; Catalfamo tries out the big screen

State Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, even though she dropped out of the race, received about 23% of the Republican vote and about 18% of the Conservative vote in 44th state Senate District primary elections on Tuesday, according to unofficial results that boards of elections reported.

State Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, won both primaries handily.

Jordan dropped out of the race on June 14, but her name remained on the primary ballot.

She did not endorse Tedisco.

Tedisco is running in the general election against Democrat Michele Ostrelich, a Schenectady County legislator.

In other regional political news:

National attention

Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli has received national attention after winning his party’s nomination in Tuesday’s primary to challenge U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

The New York Times on Thursday published a profile report on the 21st congressional district race.

Reporter Blake Houshell portrays Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls, as a long-shot candidate who “has the look of a global Everyman,” a stock character in fiction and film considered to be ordinary and humble.

Houshell calls Stefanik “a Harvard-educated darling of the GOP establishment who is now a pro-Trump bomb thrower.”

Also on Thursday, Castelli appeared on the MSNBC political news television program “Deadline: White House.”

Parkinson’s disease

U.S. Reps. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, and Gus Bilirakis, R-Florida, on July 28 introduced bipartisan legislation to establish a council to streamline and coordinate federal government efforts to prevent and cure Parkinson’s disease.

“Receiving a Parkinson’s diagnosis is truly devastating for individuals and their loved ones,” Tonko said in an Aug. 11 news release, announcing the legislation. “It is incumbent on Congress to ensure Americans know they will be supported during this frightening and life-altering time.”

Tonko said the legislation eventually would reduce federal Medicare and Medicaid spending by reducing the number of patients needing treatment.

The legislation would establish an advisory council with members of every federal agency that supports research, care and services for Parkinson’s, along with caregivers, patients and other private experts. The council would:

Ensure coordination among all federal entities with responsibility for managing, treating and curing Parkinson’s disease;

Evaluate all current federal programs related to Parkinson's;

Write a national plan to prevent and cure Parkinson’s, and reduce the financial impact of the disease on patients and the federal government; and

Report annually to Congress on progress toward the plan’s goals.

The legislation, H.R. 8535, had five co-sponsors — three Republicans and two Democrats — from four states, as of Saturday.

Political theater

Republican state Assembly candidate David Catalfamo has taken to the big screen with a lighthearted, 15-second campaign ad that introduces him to voters.

In the ad, which began airing Friday as part of pre-movie promotions at the Malta Drive-In Theatre in Saratoga County, Catalfamo is seated on the tailgate of a car holding a box of popcorn.

His wife, seated next to him, is holding their baby.

Catalfamo’s wife interrupts him part way through a political pitch and says, “Come on Dave! — They’re here for the movie.”

Catalfamo said in a telephone interview on Saturday that the ad is intended as a throwback to the era when politics was simpler and candidates focused on conversation with voters.

The ad will run on all screens before all movie showings through Oct. 28.

Catalfamo said he plans to also run the ad on livestreaming movie services such as Hulu and Prime.

In the world of live political theater, Catalfamo said he did not do well in the annual political celebrity cow-milking contest at the Washington County Fair on Friday.

“My cow went back to the barn with milk still,” he said.

Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton, is running against state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, in the 113th Assembly District.