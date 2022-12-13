Political Notebook: Ferone resigns as GOP committee chair; Sabo is acting chairman

Jake Sabo is now acting chairman of the Warren County Republican Committee after former Chairman George Ferone resigned as chairman in November.

Sabo, the committee’s first vice chairman, said Monday he will serve as acting chairman until the committee’s organizational meeting in the spring.

Ferone had been chairman for nearly two years.

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said Ferone, who also is a Queensbury Town Board member and serves on many area charitable boards, found that he did not have enough time for the duties of chairman along with all his other commitments.

Sabo said he has not decided if he will be a candidate for chairman in the spring.

“I’m completely undecided. I haven’t even considered it,” said Sabo, of Queensbury, who owns a company that supplies flotation foam for boat repair projects.

Stec said he is not aware of anyone actively campaigning for chairman.

The volunteer position may be hard to fill because it is time-consuming and stressful, he said.

In other regional political news:

Environmental measures

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Dec. 9, announced that the final version of the defense spending bill that recently passed the House included language she supported to authorize U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to construct a barrier to prevent invasive species from flowing into Lake Champlain from tributaries.

The spending bill also included legislation Stefanik introduced to include the St. Lawrence River in a U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes program that prevents oil spills, provides training or cleans up oil spills.

“I’m proud to work to ensure our natural ecosystems in Upstate New York and the North Country are protected for generations to come,” Stefanik said in a news release.

Alternative energy

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, on Dec. 6 announced that he and Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma, introduced bipartisan legislation to authorize the federal Department of Energy to conduct research and demonstration projects to advance clean hydrogen and fuel cell alternative energy technology.

“Clean hydrogen offers us an opportunity to secure a clean energy future. But these opportunities will not be realized without strong federal involvement,” Tonko said in a news release.

Toll hike

State Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, on Dec. 6 urged the Senate Transportation Committee to hold public hearings on the New York Thruway Authority’s plan to increase tolls by 5% for E-Z Pass users and by 75% for those who do not use E-Z Pass.

Tedisco has introduced legislation to require approval by the state Legislature of Thruway toll increases.

'Try, try again?’

Republican state Assembly candidate Dave Catalfamo, who unsuccessfully challenged Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, in 2020 and 2022, just might “try, try again,” as the old adage says.

Catalfamo has continued posting, most recently on Dec. 2, on his Assembly campaign Facebook page since this year’s election.

Contacted Tuesday, Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton, said, “If Carrie doesn’t take a leadership position in addressing the criminal justice system disaster, I very well may (run again in 2024).”

Stec loses bet

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, lost a friendly football bet with Senate Republican colleagues.

Stec, a Navy veteran and Sen. Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, an Army veteran, have had a running bet on the annual Army-Navy football game, in which the winning team’s flag will be displayed in the Senate Republican Conference room at the state Capitol.

This year, Sens.-elect Jake Ashby, R-Castleton and Mark Walczyk, R-Watertown, both Army veterans, joined Ott on his side of the bet.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Albany and seeing the Navy’s flag standing proud,” Stec boasted on his campaign Facebook page on Saturday morning.

But it won’t be the Navy flag that he sees.

Army defeated Navy 20-17 in overtime.