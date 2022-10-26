Political Notebook: Debates set between Joy, Tonko and Ostrelich, Tedisco

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, and Republican challenger Liz Lemery Joy will face off in a live televised debate at 8 p.m. Thursday on WMHT Educational Telecommunications of Troy.

The hour-long debate also will be livestreamed at debate.nynow.org and on Facebook Premiere.

Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady, is challenging Tonko in the 20th Congressional District, which includes all of Saratoga, Schenectady and Albany counties and a portion of Rensselaer County.

In another upcoming debate, state Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, and Democrat Michelle Ostrelich, a Schenectady County legislator from Niskayuna, will face off in a live virtual debate at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3.

The Saratoga County League of Women Voters is hosting the hour-long debate, which can be viewed by registering at; https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xs41-NjHQxilj4dvbpZfMg.

Candidates will respond to questions from the public, which can be submitted in advance through Oct. 31 at QuestionsLWVSC@gmail.com.

Tedisco and Ostrelich are running in the 44th Senate District, which includes all of Saratoga County and the city of Schenectady and town of Niskayuna in Schenectady County.

A debate has not yet been announced in the 21st Congressional District, where Democrat Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls, is challenging U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

In other regional political news:

Joy backing

Republican congressional candidate Liz Lemery Joy received a boost in campaign funds, just days after conservative commentators suggested she may be a surprise winner in the 20th Congressional District, based on the tightening of public polling in the governor’s race.

U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl, R-Ala., a first-term House member, contributed $10,993 from his campaign fund to Joy’s campaign on Oct. 24, according to a report filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The campaign is in the period when contributions of $1,000 or more must be reported within 48 hours of receipt. Joy reported on Monday a total of $16,793 in contributions of $1,000 or more.

Joy is challenging U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam.

Tonko had not reported any late campaign contributions of $1,000 or more, as of Tuesday morning.

In the 21st Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, reported on Tuesday receiving $15,500 in contributions of $1,000 or more.

Stefanik is running against Democratic challenger Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls.

Castelli had not reported any late campaign contributions of $1,000 or more, as of Tuesday morning.

Upstate United

Upstate United, a political action committee that focuses on economic development and taxation, identified two area legislative races as “key races” in the Nov. 8 election.

In the 113th Assembly District, Upstate United, the political arm of the advocacy group Unshackle Upstate, endorsed Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, who is running against Republican challenger David Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton.

In the 43rd Senate District, Upstate United endorsed Assemblyman Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, who is running for an open seat against Democrat Andrea Smyth, a longtime health care and family issues policy advocate from Troy.

In non-key races, Upstate United endorsed Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, who is running against Democrat Michelle Ostrelich, a Schenectady County legislator from Niskayuna, in the 43rd Senate District; Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, who is running against Democrat Jean Lapper, a certified public accountant and small business financial adviser from Queensbury in the 45th Senate District; and Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, who is running unopposed in the 114th Assembly District.

American Energy Alliance

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Saturday, announced she received a 100%, the highest score possible, on a report card from the American Energy Alliance, an organization that supports domestic energy production.

Republicans overwhelmingly scored higher than Democrats, based on legislative voting records.

New York Republican House members had scores ranging from 60% to 100%.

New York Democratic House members had scores ranging from 0 to 14%.

Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, had a 0.

In the U.S. Senate, Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N,Y., had a 0, and Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., 5%.

Stefanik endorsement

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Tuesday announced that the New York City Police Department Captains Endowment Association endorsed her re-election bid.

“We look forward to working closely and productively with you on any, and all, issues that affect organized labor and/or law enforcement in your community,” said Chris Monahan, president of the union, which represents 2,100 active and retired police officers.

Catalfamo endorsement

State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, on Monday endorsed local Republican state Assembly candidate David Catalfamo.

“His work with Governor Pataki’s administration and expertises in economic development make him uniquely qualified to step right in and be a force in Albany,” Barclay said in a news release.

Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton, is challenging Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, in the 113th Assembly District.

Joy endorsement

Republican congressional candidate Liz Lemery Joy on Oct. 21 announced that The Jewish Press, a national weekly newspaper based in Brooklyn, endorsed her candidacy.

Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady, is running against U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, in the 20th Congressional District.