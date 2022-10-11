Political Notebook: Catalfamo proposes state income tax break for retirees if they volunteer

Republican state Assembly candidate David Catalfamo on Tuesday proposed exempting retirees from state income tax up to $200,000 a year if the retiree agrees to perform at least 200 hours a year in volunteer public service.

Catalfamo said it would reduce the number of retirees who move to other states because of New York’s high taxes.

He said the decrease in revenue would be offset by an unspecified reduction in state spending.

Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton, is challenging Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, in the 113th Assembly District.

The 113th Assembly District includes, in Warren County: the city of Glens Falls; in Washington County: the villages of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward and Greenwich, and the towns of Fort Edward and Greenwich; and in Saratoga County: the villages of South Glens Falls, Schuylerville, Victory, Stillwater and Round Lake, and the towns of Moreau, Wilton, Northumberland, Saratoga, Malta and Stillwater, as well as the cities of Saratoga Springs and Mechanicville.

Campaign contributions

Senate Democratic leadership has taken interest in a local state Senate race.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stuart Cousins, D-Yonkers, contributed $11,800 from her campaign fund to the campaign of Andrea Smyth, the Democratic candidate in the 43rd Senate District, according to a recent campaign finance report.

Senate Finance Committee Chairwoman Liz Krueger, D-Manhattan, contributed $2,000 from her campaign fund to the campaign of Smyth, a longtime health care and family issues policy advocate from Troy, who is running against state Assemblyman Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, for an open seat.

State Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, who is not seeking re-election, contributed $2,000 from her campaign fund to the campaign fund of Ashby.

The district includes Rensselaer County and portions of Washington and Albany counties. In Washington County, the district includes from Fort Edward south to the Rensselaer County line.

Ashby had $55,137 in his campaign fund, as of Oct. 3, while Smyth had $80,286, according to reports the campaigns filed with the state Board of Elections.

In the 44th Senate District, state Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, had $118,406 in his campaign fund, as of Oct.3, while Democratic challenger Michelle Ostrelich, a Schenectady County legislator from Niskayuna, had $74,370.

The 44th Senate District includes all of Saratoga County and the city of Schenectady and town of Niskayuna in Schenectady County.

In other regional political news:

Stefanik endorsements

The New York State Association of Letter Carriers, an AFL-CIO- affiliated union, on Oct. 6 announced its endorsement of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, for re-election.

Union President George Mangold specifically praised Stefanik for her support of legislation to eliminate the requirement that the U.S. Postal Service prepay future retirement benefits and stipulated that 6-day-a-week mail delivery continue, and he praised Stefanik for being opposed to privatizing mail delivery.

On Oct. 7, Stefanik announced that New York State’s Fraternal Order of Police, which has 20,000 members, endorsed her candidacy.

On Tuesday, Stefanik announced that 57 elected officials from Montgomery County endorsed her candidacy, including county Treasurer Shawn Bowerman, a Democrat.

“It is because of Elise's ability to deliver real results … that she has my full support this November, and I look forward to working tirelessly to help her win," Bowerman said in a news release.

Stefanik is running in the 21st Congressional District against Democratic challenger Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls.

Castelli endorsements

The Jewish Democratic Council of America on Oct. 7 announced its endorsement of Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli.

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls, is challenging U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the 21st Congressional District.

Stec endorsement

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, on Tuesday announced that the Police Benevolent Association of New York State endorsed his re-election bid.

Stec is running in the 45th Senate District against Democratic challenger Jean Lapper, a certified public accountant and financial adviser from Queensbury.