Political Notebook: Castelli accuses Stefanik of ducking debates

Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli on Monday accused Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, of ducking debates.

But the Stefanik campaign said discussion of debates is still under way with various potential hosts.

Castelli, in a news release, said that Stefanik missed the deadlines to respond to debate invitations from four television stations that offered to host debates.

Castelli had accepted invitations to participate in the proposed debates on Mountain Lake PBS in collaboration with Watertown PBS, WPTZ-TV of Plattsburgh WWNY-TV of Watertown, and WTEN-TV of Albany.

“Elise Stefanik’s refusal to debate is another example of her growing contempt for the voters of NY-21, and her fear of being held accountable for selling out our district for her own career and big dollar donors,” Castelli said in the news release.

The Castelli campaign said the deadlines were set by the television stations, not by Castelli.

Alex DeGrasse, a senior adviser to Stefanik, said the Stefanik campaign is not aware of deadlines to respond to the invitations, and that discussion of debates is still underway.

“The campaign is in discussions with numerous media outlets that cover the entire district,” DeGrasse said in a statement. “The downstate Democrat from Poughkeepsie demands to handpick the moderators and terms of the debate and that is unacceptable to voters.”

Castelli grew up in Poughkeepsie.

DeGrasse reiterated criticism that Castelli did not debate his Democratic primary opponent.

In other regional political news:

Property taxes

The campaign of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Monday issued a news release criticizing Democratic challenger Matt Castelli for claiming residency status in 2021 for a home he owns in Washington, D.C., when he was launching his campaign in 21st Congressional District, and for continuing to have $5.56 delinquent property tax balance, as of March 31.

Washington, D.C., property tax records, which Breitbart News, a conservative internet news site, published Saturday, show that Castelli in 2022 paid $435.59 in delinquent taxes, penalties and interest for taxes from 2021.

Castelli had paid his original 2021 taxes on time, but the city tax department issued an updated bill based on the property no longer qualifying for a homestead deduction, granted to property owners who make the property a primary residence.

Castelli responded that his $5.56 delinquency was due to “a clerical error.”

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who now lives in Glens Falls, noted that Stefanik, herself, was criticized in her 2014 Republican primary against Matt Doheny because a Washington, D.C., rental property which she had a 20% ownership interest in was delinquent on property taxes.

“Elise Stefanik has nothing to run on and is afraid to debate me, so she’s continuing to activate her trolls in right wing media to smear me,” Castelli said in a statement.

Stefanik endorsement

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik on Monday announced that The Police Conference of New York State, the largest police union in the state, has unanimously endorsed her re-election bid.

The 50,000-member union has 1,000 members that live in the 21st Congressional District, according to a news release.

Stefanik is running in the 21st Congressional District against Democratic challenger Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official, who lives in Glens Falls.

Bail reform

Republican state Assembly candidate David Catalfamo on Monday reiterated his call for immediate changes to New York’s bail reform laws.

Catalfamo cited a New York Post analysis of new state Division of Criminal Justice data that shows that re-arrests on new offenses of individuals charged with a crime and released while awaiting trial increased from 1,994 in 2019 to 4,004 in the first three months of 2021, which would increase to 5,349 if the same rate continued in the final quarter.

The proportion of rearrests that were for violent crimes increased from 6% to 9%.

“The sheer number of it is, frankly, frightening,” Catalfamo said in a telephone interview, elaborating on a news release he issued.

Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton, is running in the 113th District against Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, who has said additional changes to bail reform should be discussed in the next legislative session, after experts analyze the effectiveness of changes that were made earlier this year as part of the state budget.