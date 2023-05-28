Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

State Sen. Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, announced that bipartisan legislation he co-sponsored with New York City Democrats Nathalia Fernandez and Jessica Ramos to expedite the naturalization process for foreign-born family members of the military and veterans, as well as military members and veterans themselves and LGTB-discharged military members, passed the Senate on Tuesday.

The legislation establishes a program to assist the individuals in securing legal immigration status, including, but not limited to, citizenship.

“These are the kind of results that are possible when you work together and do the right thing for your constituents,” said Ashby in a news release. “It’s something that’s missing in Washington on immigration and other important issues.”

Ashby, a first-year senator, previously sponsored the legislation in the Assembly.

The legislation — S3558 — is named in memory of SSG Alex R. Jiminez, who was killed in Iraq in 2007.

Jiminez’s wife was deported around the time Jiminez was reported missing.

In other regional political news:

WIC

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on May 18 announced that she and Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, introduced legislation to increase from one to two the number of baby formula suppliers that can contract with a state for the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, commonly known as WIC.

“This critical, family-oriented legislation comes in the wake of the ongoing nationwide baby formula shortage crisis that is still heavily impacting mothers who rely on WIC to feed their babies,” Stefanik said in a news release.

Stefanik said the legislation would provide more options for WIC mothers, allow new formula manufacturers to enter the WIC market, and increase the resiliency of the infant formula supply chain.

The legislation had not added any additional co-sponsors, as of Wednesday.

Migrant housing

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, announced Monday he has sponsored legislation to prohibit the housing of migrant asylum-seekers on State University of New York campuses.

“If New York City … can’t handle the influx of migrants, there’s no way campuses and upstate communities in New York are equipped for this. The infrastructure and financial resources simply aren’t there,” Stec said at a press conference, a video of which he posted on his Senate office Facebook page.

Labor contributions

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, received $6,500 in campaign contributions from labor union political action committees in the first quarter, and U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, received $15,860, according to reports the campaigns filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The breakdown is as follows:

Stefanik — National Association of Letter Carriers, $1,500; Airline Pilots Association, $5,000

Tonko — Transport Workers Union of America, $1,000; National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, $1,000; International Union of Brick Layers and Allied Craft Workers, $5,000; International Brotherhood of Teamsters, $2,500; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, $1,360; American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees, $5,000.

Honoring athletes

State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, announced that he hosted the North Warren High School Boy’s Varsity Basketball team at the Assembly chambers, where the team was honored for its successful season.

The team has a 19-6 season record, winning the Adirondack League and Section II titles, and the school’s first Class-D Regional championship.

“These young men have worked diligently to be where they are today,” Simpson said, in a news release.

Women of Distinction

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, announced that she honored the following constituents as Women of Distinction in the 113th District:

Kate Austin, Betsy Becker, Tammy Breen, Jennifer Bushey, Rachel Czub McDermott, Donna Digan-Lewis, Nicole Fortier, Chelsie Henderson, Maria Izzo, Gloria Osier, Patricia Peck, Erin Smith, Janine Stuchin and Dhianna Yezzi.

Greenwich High School senior Reese Antiello won the Women of Distinction essay contest, writing about the role of Susan B. Anthony in woman’s suffrage.