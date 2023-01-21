Political Notebook: Assembly committees now livestreamed

State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, on Tuesday praised the Assembly for implementing a system to livestream committee meetings.

“This is a major step forward,” Simpson said in a news release.

Livestream broadcasts can be viewed at the time of the meetings on the Assembly website — nyassembly.gov.

Livestreams, however, are not archived for future viewing.

“Until these meetings are archived, allowing the public to view them at any time, we still have some work to do,” Simpson said.

Stefanik backs FIND Act

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is an original co-sponsor of legislation to discourage financial institutions and other service providers from refusing to do business with companies that lawfully sell guns and ammunition.

The Firearms Industry Non-Discrimination (FIND) Act, which U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan, introduced Jan. 12, prohibits the federal government from contracting with corporations that restrict customers from selling lawful guns or ammunition.

According to the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, many companies such as banks, insurance companies, search engines, third-party payment processors, and social media sites have restrictive policies, which result in gun and ammunition sellers doing business with more costly service providers.

The legislation — HR 53 — had 80 co-sponsors, all Republicans, as of Jan. 19, including Stefanik, who was an original co-sponsor.

In other regional political news:

Campaign cash

Area state legislators are starting out the next campaign cycle with cash leftover in their campaign funds from the 2022 election, according to new semi-annual reports filed with the state Board of Elections.

As of Jan. 13, Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, had $57,573 in his campaign fund; Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, $35,292; and Sen. Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, $37,889.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, had $18,021 in her campaign fund, as of Jan.13, and Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, $14,798.

Renewable energy cost

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, on Wednesday introduced legislation to direct the state to conduct a full cost benefit and technical analysis for the feasibility of renewable energy methods in New York in comparison with other methods of electricity generation.

The legislation has four co-sponsors, all Republicans.