Petition calls on Stefanik to accept presidential election results

GLENS FALLS — A petition signed by nearly 1,500 residents is calling on U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, to honor the results of the presidential election.
The petition was dropped off at Stefanik’s Glens Falls office at 5 Warren St. by Nell Painter, an artist, writer and historian, attorney Thomas Terrizzi and Martha Swan, a teacher and executive director of the education and human rights organization John Brown Lives!
Stefanik has said little about President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in last month’s election. She was one of 106 Republican representatives who signed onto a brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case brought by the state of Texas challenging changes to election law in five battleground states. However, the high court rejected the case Friday.
Swan said “enough is enough” and it is time for Stefanik to accept the results.
“Her constituents all across District 21 call upon her to publicly acknowledge the legitimacy of the Biden-Harris victory and commit to working with the incoming administration to solve the problems facing us here in District 21 and across the nation,” she said in a news release.
Swan said afterward that no one was in the Stefanik's office, although she was told on Monday that somebody would be there to receive the petition. She contacted a Stefanik staff person on Tuesday, who suggested that they leave the letter with the staff of Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, who is in the same building.
Swan said organizers did that and left a note requesting that the 47-page document be faxed to Stefanik’s Washington office.
Terrizzi, who lives in Wilmington, said afterward that he wanted to drop off the petition because he is upset with Stefanik’s refusal to acknowledge the results of the election. Stefanik said in an interview that she wanted to wait until the legal challenges brought by the campaign of President Donald Trump were resolved. Instead, she signed onto the lawsuit.
“She joined with the 125 of her House colleagues and supported that Texas lawsuit, an unprecedented lawsuit to disenfranchise millions of voters in Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia. The Supreme Court threw out that case immediately, but she was still silent,” she said.
Terrizzi said Stefanik also stated that once the Electoral College vote was certified the Trump administration would acknowledge the results and work toward a smooth transition. That has not happened.
Terrizzi said Stefanik has said she has seen evidence of fraud, but not come forward with the evidence and it is certainly not enough to overturn the outcome of the election.
Painter said that the peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of American democracy.
“But this year, Rep. Elise Stefanik and some — too many — of her colleagues have weakened that fundamental democratic value by refusing to recognize the outcome of the recent presidential election and then actively undermining public trust and comity with a nonsensical legal challenge. Representative Stefanik's action erodes our democratic foundations on a scale far wider than her New York congressional district,” she said in a news release.
