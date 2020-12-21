Petition calls on Stefanik to accept presidential election results

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Swan said organizers did that and left a note requesting that the 47-page document be faxed to Stefanik’s Washington office.

Terrizzi, who lives in Wilmington, said afterward that he wanted to drop off the petition because he is upset with Stefanik’s refusal to acknowledge the results of the election. Stefanik said in an interview that she wanted to wait until the legal challenges brought by the campaign of President Donald Trump were resolved. Instead, she signed onto the lawsuit.

“She joined with the 125 of her House colleagues and supported that Texas lawsuit, an unprecedented lawsuit to disenfranchise millions of voters in Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia. The Supreme Court threw out that case immediately, but she was still silent,” she said.

Terrizzi said Stefanik also stated that once the Electoral College vote was certified the Trump administration would acknowledge the results and work toward a smooth transition. That has not happened.

Terrizzi said Stefanik has said she has seen evidence of fraud, but not come forward with the evidence and it is certainly not enough to overturn the outcome of the election.

Painter said that the peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of American democracy.

“But this year, Rep. Elise Stefanik and some — too many — of her colleagues have weakened that fundamental democratic value by refusing to recognize the outcome of the recent presidential election and then actively undermining public trust and comity with a nonsensical legal challenge. Representative Stefanik's action erodes our democratic foundations on a scale far wider than her New York congressional district,” she said in a news release.

