Patrick Nelson seeks to bring change to 43rd Senate District

Ask Patrick Nelson his thoughts on the state’s 43rd Senate District and he’ll tell you it’s been underserved for the past two years.
Nelson, a member of the Stillwater Village Board who ran an unsuccessful Democratic primary bid for the 21st Congressional District two years ago, is challenging Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, to represent the Republican-dominated district, which covers all of Columbia County and parts of Renesselaer, Saratoga and Washington counties.
“We have the least productive senator in the history of our district and the issues of our district aren’t being adequately represented,” he said.
A graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Nelson is a trained biochemist, a perspective he believes is lacking in the state’s Legislature, and one that would provide valuable insight into key issues facing the state, including those surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and rising health-care costs.
Nelson supports the New York Health Act, which would provide comprehensive health insurance to all New Yorkers by taxing the wealthiest New Yorkers and cutting out costly insurance programs. The idea has been around the halls of Albany for years, but has failed to gain traction.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he would sign the bill if it ever passes the Legislature, but said it would be better to pass comprehensive health-care reform on the national level.
Nelson said he believes the law could serve as a “segue to a national system,” adding the law would provide quality health insurance to all New Yorkers while saving them billions a year. Jordan has criticized the plan and said it would only serve to further increase taxes.
“Anyone claiming to be a fiscal conservative that doesn’t support some kind of guaranteed health-care system is being fundamentally dishonest or doesn’t understand the economics of health care,” Nelson said.
The legislation, he added, would need to be tweaked to better fit the state, but the framework is in place.
Nelson dismissed any notion that his ideas are “far left” or “progressive,” and instead called his platform “basic common sense.” He pointed to an endorsement from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and those from labor unions as proof that his ideas would positively impact those living in the district.
When it comes to the environment, Nelson said he supports eliminating carbon emissions as soon as possible and believes the green-energy sector can create new jobs for New Yorkers going forward.
Nelson said he would reinstate the state’s stock transfer tax, a 0.25% tax on Wall Street trades that was suspended in the early 1980s and could generate as much as $15 billion a year in new revenue, according to some estimates.
Revenue from the tax could be used to close the state’s estimated $13 billion budget gap caused by a drop in revenue brought on by the pandemic.
“It has the added benefit of being paid by a vast majority who are not New Yorkers,” Nelson said.
Still, Nelson said there’s more that needs to be done in order to better fund essential programs in the state like education.
He supports a pied-a-terre tax, or luxury tax on second homes, and ending costly grant programs that have failed to produce. He also believes some programs, like the state’s film tax credit, which provides millions in incentives to Hollywood studios each year to film in the state, need to be looked at.
“There are areas where we could look at like cutting ineffective programs. I would rather see us spending money in foundational programs than a little bit of grant money here, or a little bit of grant money there,” Nelson said.
When it comes to criminal justice, Nelson said reforms are long-overdue and he criticized Jordan’s opposition to a series of reform measures passed earlier this year.
“We need to empower the citizens of this state to evaluate how well our public servants are doing and hold those accountable and remove those who should not be in that position,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
