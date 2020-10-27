Patrick Nelson seeks to bring change to 43rd Senate District

Revenue from the tax could be used to close the state’s estimated $13 billion budget gap caused by a drop in revenue brought on by the pandemic.

“It has the added benefit of being paid by a vast majority who are not New Yorkers,” Nelson said.

Still, Nelson said there’s more that needs to be done in order to better fund essential programs in the state like education.

He supports a pied-a-terre tax, or luxury tax on second homes, and ending costly grant programs that have failed to produce. He also believes some programs, like the state’s film tax credit, which provides millions in incentives to Hollywood studios each year to film in the state, need to be looked at.

“There are areas where we could look at like cutting ineffective programs. I would rather see us spending money in foundational programs than a little bit of grant money here, or a little bit of grant money there,” Nelson said.

When it comes to criminal justice, Nelson said reforms are long-overdue and he criticized Jordan’s opposition to a series of reform measures passed earlier this year.

“We need to empower the citizens of this state to evaluate how well our public servants are doing and hold those accountable and remove those who should not be in that position,” he said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

