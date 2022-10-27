Parties contribute to Woerner, Catalfamo campaigns as election nears

Assembly Democrats are bankrolling a final advertising blitz for colleague Carrie Woerner, as the party seeks to hold onto the 113th Assembly District seat.

The Democratic Assembly Campaign Committee, the political arm of the Assembly Democratic Conference, recently contributed $160,000 to the re-election campaign of Woerner, D-Round Lake.

The cash infusion enabled Woerner to more than quadruple Republican challenger David Catalfamo’s campaign spending over three weeks in October.

The Republican Assembly Campaign Committee also has taken an interest in the race, recently contributing $20,522 to the campaign of Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton.

The Assembly district, in various configurations, had been represented by Republicans for many years until Woerner, a four-term incumbent, was first elected in 2014.

Woerner raised $190,370 for her campaign between Oct. 3 and Oct. 24, and spent $223,237, according to a report filed with the state Board of Elections.

Catalfamo raised $52,566 for his campaign between Oct. 3 and Oct. 24, and spent $52,566.

Both campaigns spent heavily on television and digital advertising.

Factor out political party contributions, and fundraising was about even — $31,370 for Woerner and $31,834 for Catalfamo.

Woerner had $37,081 in her campaign fund, as of Oct. 24, and Catalfamo had $33,945.

Candidates file regular campaign reports twice a year, and more frequently directly before and after an election. The reports are required by state law, intended to provide transparency about who is supporting, and potentially influencing, candidates. The reports also provide an indication of how competitive a race might be.

The 113th Assembly District, following redistricting changes, now includes, in Warren County: the city of Glens Falls; in Washington County: the villages of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward and Greenwich, and the towns of Fort Edward and Greenwich; and in Saratoga County: the villages of South Glens Falls, Schuylerville, Victory, Stillwater and Round Lake, and the towns of Moreau, Wilton, Northumberland, Saratoga, Malta and Stillwater, as well as the cities of Saratoga Springs and Mechanicville.

Election Day is Nov. 8. Early voting begins on Saturday and continues through Oct. 6.