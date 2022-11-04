Ostrelich, Tedisco clash in debate for 44th Senate District seat

Candidates in the 44th state Senate District debated whether New York’s glass is half empty and in danger of being diminished, or half full with potential to eventually overflow.

“We can’t let this state become the empty state. Unfortunately, under this present agenda by one-party rule, the only business that is doing well is U-Haul,” said Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, speaking at a virtual debate on Thursday evening that the League of Women Voters chapters of Saratoga and Schenectady counties organized.

“I’ve often heard Jim Tedisco refer to this as the ‘empty state.’ But this district is growing. People are moving here, actually, because of the great quality of life,” said Democratic challenger Michelle Ostrelich, a Schenectady County legislator from Niskayuna.

The hour-long debate can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=zsLmFH5AwZs.

The candidates frequently clashed.

“The extreme right agenda is a real danger. … My opponent and I couldn’t be farther apart on these issues,” said Ostrelich, a Schenectady County legislator from Niskayuna.

“Right now, all members of power in New York are under one total domination, by one affiliation, from one region of the state, pushing a radical, pro-criminal, tax-and-spend agenda,” said Tedisco, a three-term incumbent who previously served 13 terms in the state Assembly.

Tedisco repeatedly criticized the state’s 2019 bail reform law, which has raised bipartisan angst.

“This cash bail system is a revolving door of danger and disaster. They’ve dumbed down muggings, attacks, carjackings, all these things,” he said.

The 2019 bail reform law ended the practice of requiring cash bail for the release of those arrested for misdemeanor and non-violent felony offenses, in most cases.

Some changes to the 2019 law, providing more discretion for judges, were enacted as part of this year’s state budget.

Ostrelich said Tedisco misses the point that bail reform was intended to address the incarceration of people charged, but not convicted, with non-violent crimes, simply because they could not afford to post bail.

Tedisco blamed bail reform for a recently announced 28% increase in crime in the city of Schenectady and a 13% increase in violent crime.

“People aren’t quarantining because of the COVID virus anymore, to a great extent,” Tedisco said. “They’re quarantining because of the criminal element and the danger in the streets.”

Ostrelich said Tedisco was being melodramatic.

“I am so sick and tired of it. It is old-fashioned fear-mongering,” she said.

Ostrelich criticized Tedisco for voting against legislation to prohibit owning “ghost guns” — guns with no serial numbers that can be bought as kits online and assembled after purchase — and for voting against prohibiting domestic abusers from owning guns.

“Jim Tedisco’s voting record shows that he would make us less safe,” she said.

Tedisco said that people who live in rural areas need to own guns for self-defense because poor cellphone reception prevents them from reaching police when they are in danger.

“These individuals deserve to be able to have guns, one way or the other, because they are law abiding citizens. … So she (Ostrelich) couldn’t be more wrong.”

On abortion, Tedisco said that the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade does not prohibit abortion in New York.

“The Supreme Court did not ban abortion. … They decided, ‘Let the states decide,’” he said.

“Mr. Tedisco gets it wrong when he says that federal law won’t affect state law,” Ostrelich said. “In fact, a federal law that is now being proposed by (U.S. Sen.) Lindsey Graham, would do just that.”

Tedisco criticized the state providing funding to assist women coming from other states to get abortions in New York.

“They call it ‘tourism abortion’ — bringing people in, pay for this procedure, and have them walk away and leave,” he said.

Ostrelich said access to abortion is essential.

“Abortion is health care,” she said. “It’s an issue of bodily autonomy, and it is nothing less than equal rights under the law.”

Ostrelich said she would vote in favor of a state constitutional amendment to allow abortions in New York, which Tedisco previously voted against.

Tedisco said he voted against the proposed constitutional amendment because it allows for late-term abortions, and because it does not require that abortions be conducted by a physician.

“To eliminate that (physician requirement) is a travesty,” he said.

Ostrelich said late-term abortions are sometimes necessary to save the life of the mother.

“That is necessary medical care. The last person that should be involved in that discussion is Jim Tedisco,” she said.

Clashes continued, even after the debate formally ended.

In an exchange that was edited out of the video posted on YouTube, Tedisco, after Ostrelich’s closing statement, complained about “mud-slinging” being allowed, despite The League of Women Voters' rules prohibiting personal attacks.

“I talked merely about his voting record,” Ostrelich interjected.

“You have no voting record,” Tedisco retorted.

On other issues, Tedisco said former Gov. Andrew Cuomo promised universal broadband across the state, but many communities are still without it.

“We have to take them to task again,” said Tedisco.

Ostrelich said that the state program that Cuomo initiated had some success, but there were “state-created barriers” that added to the cost.

Now, she said, funding from the recent federal infrastructure bill could jump-start the stalled process.

“So, what we need to do is revisit that program,” she said.

Asked about affordable housing, Ostrelich said she would have a staff member assigned specifically to help local developers and contractors apply for state funding.

Tedisco said he supports exempting senior citizens who have income less than a set amount from local property taxes.

Ostrelich said she supports proposed legislation to establish a universal health insurance program in New York.

Tedisco said a universal health insurance program would be too expensive and is not necessary.

Instead, he said, the state should focus on providing health care for the 4.7% of state residents who do not have health insurance.

Ostrelich said she supports the state Environmental Bond Act referendum on the ballot Tuesday.

Tedisco said environmental projects should be funded from year-to-year state budgets, not by borrowing.

Ostrelich criticized Tedisco for voting against this year’s state budget, which she said provides essential funds for workforce development.

Tedisco said the budget spent too much and relies too heavily on borrowing.

The 44th Senate District includes all of Saratoga County and the city of Schenectady and town of Niskayuna in Schenectady County.

Democrats have an enrollment advantage in the district, but only account for about one-third of the enrollment.

The Democratic and Working Families parties combined had 76,432 active enrolled voters, as of Nov. 1, while the Republican and Conservative parties combined had 74,919, according to the state Board of Elections.

There were 61,469 active enrolled independents, and 10,584 enrolled in other third parties.

Early on in the campaign, labor union support was about evenly divided between the two candidates.

However, in recent days, Ostrelich has received a blitz of labor union support.

On Oct. 31, Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, a janitorial union, contributed $10,000 to her campaign, and the New York Council of the International Union of Operating Engineers contributed $10,000.

The Service Employees Union Local 1199, the state’s largest health care workers union, contributed $10,000 on Thursday.

Build Back New York, a political action committee that state Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Timothy Kennedy, D-Buffalo, organized, contributed $5,000 to Ostrelich’s campaign on Oct. 31.

Tedisco had not received any late-campaign labor contributions of $1,000 or more, as of Thursday morning.

Election Day is Tuesday. Early voting continues through Sunday.