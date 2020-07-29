Online sports betting eyed as way to balance state budget

• Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who has been steadfast in his belief that such a form of gambling can’t just be OK'd by lawmakers, but would need to be ratified during a multiyear constitutional amendment process that includes a statewide referendum of New York residents.

A deficit closer?

Talks have been underway among various state officials about the potential that lawmakers may reconvene to consider revenue-raisers – another term for “tax hikes” – to help the state close a deficit that is somewhere in the neighborhood of $13 billion. Those ideas, which include various ways to increase taxes on the wealthy and some corporations, are being floated to try to stave off cuts to public schools, nonprofits that provide an array of state services and health care entities and recipients.

All those talks are conditioned on one thing: Washington. What level of tax hikes or spending cuts Albany might need to make in its budget for the fiscal year that already began four months ago depends on the outcome between Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress and President Trump. The more unrestricted federal money that Washington agrees to send to the states, the less states like New York will have to cut or turn to taxes.