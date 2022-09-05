NYSUT endorses Republicans and Democrats in fall races

When New York State United Teachers union volunteers make telephone calls and go door-to-door to get out the vote in the 45th state Senate District in November, they will urge people to vote a split ticket.

NYSUT, the state’s largest teachers union, has endorsed incumbent Republican Dan Stec of Queensbury in the Senate race, and Democrat Matt Castelli, who lives in Glens Falls, for Congress.

Castelli is challenging U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the 21st Congressional District.

Stec is running for re-election to a second two-year term against Democrat Jean Lapper, a certified public accountant and financial adviser from Queensbury.

NYSUT endorsements aren’t based on political party, but on which candidate best advocates for the interests of students, teachers and parents, said Michele Bushey, president of the Saranac Central School District NYSUT chapter and an at-large member of the union’s state board of directors.

“To our members, there is nothing more important than to advocate for children, their education and their health and safety,” she said.

In the case of Stec, NYSUT has consistently endorsed him in six election cycles, four for state Assembly and now two for state Senate, Bushey said.

“That’s a long history of a great relationship with a legislator,” she said in a recent telephone interview.

Bushey said Stec was particularly attentive to the union’s concerns about the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on students’ mental health, and the state’s establishing a new tier in the teachers' retirement system.

Stec said that NYSUT more often endorses Democrats than Republicans, so the union's endorsement shows that he appeals to a wide array of voters.

“Obviously, it validates that I have great support across a broad spectrum,” he said in a recent telephone interview.

Stec, a member of the Senate Education Committee, said that he devotes much of his time to education issues because education accounts for the largest portion of the state budget.

Lapper, the Democratic challenger, said it is illogical for NYSUT to endorse Stec when he voted against the education budget earlier this year.

“We are coming out of the pandemic at a time when the teachers, students and parents are having great needs. And he voted against the budget,” she said in a recent telephone interview.

“So, I find that disappointing,” Lapper said, referring to NYSUT’s endorsement of Stec.

Bushey, the union leader, said Stec has consistently taken the time to listen to union leaders, even if he does not agree, and both sides often reach compromise.

“It’s not meeting with Sen. Stec just once a year. It’s a consistent open communications line with him, and we appreciate him,” she said.

Bushey said the union interviewed Lapper before making its endorsement, and the union did not find her policies to be objectionable.

“I had a lengthy, very productive conversation with her,” Bushey said. “I think that his (Stec’s) opponent is eager to serve in that same (supportive) capacity, and we appreciate that.”

For Stec, gaining non-Republican votes has become more essential, as the once-a-decade redistricting has cut the Republican enrollment advantage in the district almost in half — from a 12,008 advantage to 6,826, according to state Board of Elections records.

The new 45th District includes the northern tip of Washington County, all of Warren, Essex, Clinton and Franklin counties, and eastern St. Lawrence County.

Lapper said she has made campaign appearances at least twice in each of the six counties.

“It’s been great. It’s great to talk with people,” she said.

Lapper said her platform focusing on affordable housing, broadband infrastructure and abortion rights appears to be resonating with voters.

Stec, too, said he has been focused on traveling the district to meet directly with voters.

“There’s no substitute for that,” he said.

Stec said that he attended all five county fairs in the district.

“Agriculture is also a huge part of the district,” he said.

In other state Senate races in the region, NYSUT endorsed Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, who is running against Democrat Michelle Ostrelich, a Schenectady County legislator, in the 44th Senate District, and Democrat Andrea Smyth, a health care and family issues policy advocate from Troy, who is running against state Assemblyman Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, for an open seat in the 43rd Senate District.

In regional Assembly races, NYSUT endorsed Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, who is running against Republican David Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton, in the 113th Assembly District, and Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, who is running unopposed in the 114th Assembly District.