The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor and the New York State Canal Corp. announced that the villages of Fort Edward and Schuylerville are receiving tourism infrastructure and event grants.

The award of $24,000 to the Village of Fort Edward will go toward the installation of an adaptive hand launch dock at the Yacht Basin on the Hudson River in the municipality’s downtown.

Over in the Village of Schuylerville, $10,000 was awarded to enhance Hudson Crossing Park maintenance equipment storage through the construction of a new shed, allowing staff and volunteers to address safety, security and accessibility concerns in a timely manner.

“For nearly 200 years, the Erie Canal has been an economic engine and as we near its third century of operation, the strategic investments being made through this program are key to ensuring it continues to support the communities that grew alongside it. Improving infrastructure and bringing residents and visitors to canalside events will stimulate downtowns and create new opportunities to experience our Canal waterways,” Brian Stratton, New York State Canal Corp. director said in a news release issued Monday.

The release said that 42 nonprofit organizations and municipalities will receive state canal system tourism infrastructure and event grants totaling $190,000 in 2023. The grants will support seven tourism infrastructure and amenity improvements and 35 events along canal waterways and the Canalway Trail.

“Recipients are spread across the Erie, Oswego, Cayuga-Seneca, and Champlain canals. Infrastructure and amenity projects include kayak storage and paddling launches, picnic facilities, restrooms, and park upgrades that better accommodate people with disabilities. Events range from large canal festivals to bike tours to arts and cultural offerings that will contribute to a lively season of activities,” the release said.

“We are thrilled to support community partners to offer an exciting lineup of events and improved services for visitors all along the canals. Investing in canal tourism benefits residents and visitors alike and helps to maximize the economic impact of tourism for communities across New York,” Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor said.

The NYSCC, a subsidiary of the New York Power Authority, oversees the operation and promotion of the New York State Canal System.