Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, will hold four town hall-style meetings in the 113th Assembly District to discuss this year’s state budget and hear from residents.
Woerner said she looks forward to fielding questions from community members and welcomes all constituents to attend one of the meetings throughout this month.
“These meetings will allow me to hear directly from constituents and lets them know our district is being heard in Albany,” Woerner said in a news release. “These town halls will also serve to let constituents ask questions about what matters most to them, firsthand. Attending one of these meetings is also a great way to learn more about the state budget and how it supports our communities and our families.”
The public meetings are: Monday, June 12, from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. inside the Crandall Public Library at 251 Glen St., Glens Falls; Tuesday, June 13, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. inside the Greenwich Free Library at 148 Main St., Greenwich; Wednesday, June 14, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. inside the Saratoga Springs Public Library at 49 Henry St., Saratoga Springs; Friday, June 16, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Embury Apartments, 133 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs.