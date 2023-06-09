Woerner said she looks forward to fielding questions from community members and welcomes all constituents to attend one of the meetings throughout this month.

“These meetings will allow me to hear directly from constituents and lets them know our district is being heard in Albany,” Woerner said in a news release. “These town halls will also serve to let constituents ask questions about what matters most to them, firsthand. Attending one of these meetings is also a great way to learn more about the state budget and how it supports our communities and our families.”