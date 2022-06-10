NY-21 Democratic challengers spar over gun law stances

Candidates in the 21st Congressional District Democratic primary are trading barbs about gun laws.

Matt Putorti criticized Matt Castelli, the party’s endorsed candidate, for being indecisive about banning “assault weapons,” and Castelli criticized Putorti for using Castelli’s position as the basis for a fundraising solicitation.

Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, and Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga, are running in the Aug. 23 primary to determine the Democratic nominee to challenge Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in November.

Historically, gun rights has been among the defining issues in local congressional races.

Putorti raised the issue in a recent press release, after Castelli, in a May 31 television interview on WWNY-TV in Watertown, was asked about a federal assault weapons ban. Castelli responded, “I’ll take a look at any piece of legislation that might come before me in terms of trying to evaluate respecting the needs of lawful gun owners in our community and protecting the security of our children in our schools.”

Putorti, in a telephone interview on Tuesday, accused Castelli of posturing, in an attempt not to offend either side of the gun law debate.

“There isn’t any reason for that kind of political calculation,” he said.

Castelli, in a telephone interview on Wednesday, said he was not posturing, but would not make a blanket statement without knowing specifics of the legislation.

Terminology that’s being thrown around is broadly defined, and could apply to guns other than military-style weapons, he said.

Putorti, on the other hand, said that early in the campaign he committed to support a ban on assault weapons.

“We have a gun epidemic in our country,” he said.

Castelli said it was poor taste for Putorti to use their difference on banning assault weapons as the basis of a campaign fundraising appeal at a time when people are grieving recent mass shootings at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo and an elementary school at Uvalde, Texas.

“I was disappointed to see that he would put out a fundraising appeal,” Castelli said.

Putorti said it is Castelli who is in the wrong.

"I find it outrageous that after children were gunned down in their classroom that someone running as a Democrat lacks the backbone to support something as common sense as banning assault weapons because he is worried about his political career," Putorti said, in a follow-up statement.

Castelli said an assault weapons ban is not likely to pass Congress, and that he is focused on “common sense solutions” such as expanding background checks for gun purchasers and enacting a federal “red flag” law, which would allow police officers and judges to get a court order to temporarily seize guns from people thought to be a danger to themselves or others, measures that Putorti also supports.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said at a press conference with Stefanik in Washington on Wednesday that New York’s “red flag” law did not prevent the mass-shooting in Buffalo.

Former local U.S. Reps. Bill Owens, D-Plattsburgh, who represented the district from 2009 to 2015, and Kirsten Gillibrand (now U.S. senator), D-Greenport, who represented the Glens Falls area from 2007 to 2009, had A ratings from the National Rifle Association when they were in the House.

Neither Democratic primary candidate would directly answer if he would welcome an A rating from the NRA, or what rating he might expect to receive.

“I don’t even want to imagine what the NRA would rate me, and I don’t care,” Putorti said.

“I’m not aware of what the NRA may or may not do,” Castelli said.

Both candidates said it is important to balance between gun laws and the rights of hunters and sportsmen to own guns.

“The Second Amendment would be a component of that (his policy on gun laws,)” Castelli said.

“This isn’t about taking away all guns,” Putorti said.

Candidates cite expertise

Both candidates said that their careers have provided unique expertise on gun issues.

"I carried firearms in the line of duty and in Iraq,” said Castelli, an Iraq War veteran.

Putorti said he represented, free of charge, the Giffords Law Center, headed by former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., seeking to require the national gun background system to use more comprehensive information.

The lawsuit was dismissed on “legal procedural grounds,” however “the work behind it was really important” to bringing new information to the debate, he said.

Both candidates said that they support the so-called “Protect Our Kids Act,” which passed the House on Wednesday by a vote of 223-204, with five Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats against.

Fifteen New York House Democrats, including Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, were co-sponsors of the legislation, which would raise the minimum age to purchase semi-automatic weapons to 21, and make it a federal crime to import, manufacture or possess large-capacity magazines, among other provisions.

Stefanik voted against the legislation.

“These pieces of legislation infringe on the constitutional 2nd Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans to keep and bear arms with little to no effect on deterring criminals who do not follow the law when obtaining firearms,” Stefanik said in a statement. “I have worked in Congress to introduce legislation that incentivizes gun safety and training, increase school resource officers in schools, and voted in support of the bipartisan FIX NICS Act, signed into law by President Trump, which improved the National Instant Background Check System.”

Stefanik said she also voted for legislation that provided $1 billion to improve school security and increase the number of school resource officers.

On Wednesday, Stefanik announced she is an original co-sponsor of legislation to provide an addition $7 billion to increase the number of school resource officers and mental health guidance counselors, and to require federal agencies to develop and continually revise and offer school security training programs.

On Tuesday, Stefanik announced that she was an original co-sponsor of Republican legislation to establish a federal tax deduction for the cost of firearms safety and concealed-carry courses, and for the cost of buying gun safety and storage equipment.

“As Democrats rush to push their radical gun control agenda, I am proud to lead the charge in introducing legislation to promote gun training and safety,” she said in a press release.

Castelli said the tax deduction legislation is shortsighted.

“A culture of gun safety is important, and we are lucky to have that here in NY-21, where folks don’t need incentives because they already know that safe storage and accident prevention are part of responsible gun ownership,” he said.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0