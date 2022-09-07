NY-21 congressional race: Castelli, Stefanik campaigns spar over allegiance to country

Harsh rhetoric continues in the 21st Congressional District race with Democratic challenger Matt Castelli accusing U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, of being “a traitor” to the United States, and the Stefanik campaign accusing Castelli of colluding in “a coup” against former President Trump.

Castelli, in a video message posted on his campaign Twitter page on Aug. 31, said, “She (Stefanik) sold out our country all so she could continue having million-dollar fundraisers at Mar-a-Lago and pipe dreams of being vice president. … We need a patriot. Stefanik is a traitor.”

Castelli was speaking in the context of Stefanik’s reaction to the Aug. 6 raid of Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home and resort, when the FBI removed classified documents that had been stored at Mar-a-Lago.

“This is Russia hoax 2.0. The Biden White House is using the DOJ and the FBI as political weapons to target Biden’s most likely 2024 opponent,” Stefanik posted on Twitter.

In a Sept. 1 interview on the MSNBC television program “Deadline White House,” Castelli reiterated that “Elise Stefanik, in my estimation, is a traitor,” and he has accused Stefanik of being “a traitor” in at least one other Twitter post.

Stefanik was not available to respond directly to Castelli’s accusation.

Alex DeGrasse, a Stefanik senior adviser, said that Castelli, while director of counterterrorism for the National Security Council, worked under National Security Advisor Susan Rice “and tried to launch a deep state coup against President Trump.”

Trump, in April 2017, suggested to The New York Times, without evidence, that Rice had committed a crime by seeking the identities of Trump officials under surveillance by United State spy agencies in order to leak the information to reporters.

Castelli worked for the National Security Council in both the Obama and Trump administrations.

Asked for documentation of the alleged coup attempt, DeGrasse said Wednesday that Castelli “is directly tied to the folks such as Susan Rice who launched a coup against President Trump.”

“So yes, we believe he’s involved in that and have heard it from multiple people,” DeGrasse said.

DeGrasse said, without evidence, that Castelli was forced out of the Trump administration because of “bad behavior” and because he was a party to leaking documents.

Castelli has insisted that he left the Trump administration voluntarily to pursue other employment opportunities, and that he was not forced out.

Castelli, who lives in Glens Falls, elaborated on his accusation of Stefanik in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

“That traitorous spirit of Benedict Arnold is alive and well in Elise Stefanik,” he said, referring to the Revolutionary War U.S. military leader who agreed in 1779 to turn the West Point post over to the British in exchange for money and a commission in the British army.

Asked for a specific example of Stefanik collaborating for compensation with an enemy nation of the United States, Castelli responded with an indirect instance.

“There was a violent insurrection on Jan. 6, and her lies contributed to that,” he said.

Stefanik voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election, but she has repeatedly denounced those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop the election certification.

Asked for his definition of “a traitor,” Castelli said, “Anyone who is putting their own interests ahead of the interests of the country — that, in and of itself, is traitorous.”

DeGrasse, the Stefanik adviser, dismissed Castelli’s allegations.

“This unhinged downstate Democrat who has reduced himself to filming deranged selfie videos on social media seeking the support of Hollywood liberal elites and far-left media talking heads, and who moved to upstate New York just to run for Congress, is going to get a big wake-up call come November when North Country voters send him and his gun-banning, tax-hiking, Green New Deal-hugging, far-left ideas packing,” DeGrasse said.

The Stefanik campaign, in recent days, has repeatedly accused Castelli of attempting to distance himself from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who endorsed Castelli and eight other Democratic congressional candidates on Aug. 26.

“Far-Left Downstate Democrat Matt Castelli is hiding Kathy Hochul’s endorsement from Upstate and North Country voters because he knows this district will elect (Republican gubernatorial candidate) Lee Zeldin at the top of the ticket in a landslide,” DeGrasse said, in an Aug. 29 news release.

Castelli acknowledged Hochul’s endorsement in a statement to The Watertown Times for a Sept. 2 news report.

But, as of Tuesday evening, he had not announced the endorsement on Twitter, as he typically has with other endorsements, or issued a campaign news release announcing it.

Asked in a telephone interview Tuesday about the Stefanik campaign’s criticism, Castelli said, “We are proud to receive the endorsements of many democracy-loving people.”

Asked directly if he acknowledges Hochul’s endorsement, Castelli would not answer specifically.

“We welcome endorsements from a lot of people,” he said.