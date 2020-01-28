NOTEBOOK: Woerner introduces bail reform fixes

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, has introduced two bipartisan bills to make changes to the state’s bail reform law.
One of the bills would reinstate the discretion of judges to issue a bench warrant when a defendant fails to appear for a scheduled court appearance. The other bill would ensure that crimes under the aggravated family offense statute would qualify for bail and pre-trail detention, according to a news release.
“The first 24 hours after a domestic violence incident are when the likelihood of re-victimization and an escalation of violence is at its highest. I am committed to protecting the safety of the communities I represent, which is why I voted against the criminal justice reforms last year,” Woerner said in a news release.
Reforming budget process
State Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, is introducing Senate versions of Assembly bills to prevent policy issues from being included in budget bills and to create a constitutional amendment to require a two-thirds vote for any bill that raises taxes or creates a new tax.
Jordan has already introduced a bill to amend the state constitution to restrict the ability of the executive to make laws in the budget, according to a news release.
Among the examples cited of a policy proposal that was included in the budget was the criminal justice reform that eliminated cash bail for a variety of nonviolent and low-level offenses, and granting college funding to undocumented immigrants.
“Once again, Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo is misusing the budget process to push through radical legislation that might never see the light of day through regular legislative processes,” Jordan said in a news release.
Gladd won’t run
Aaron Gladd, the Democratic candidate for the state's 43rd Senate District seat in the 2018 election, announced on Facebook last week that he would not seek a rematch with Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, this November.
“I have spent a lifetime of service to my country, my state and my community,” he wrote. “This year, knowing that our daughter will be starting kindergarten, and knowing firsthand the toll it will take to win and fight in Albany, we are going to take some time to step back and focus on family and health while serving a little closer to home.”
Pro-Trump rally set
Friends who Support President Trump and Hudson Falls for Trump will be holding a pro-Trump rally in Juckett Park in Hudson Falls on Presidents Day.
The event will take place on Feb. 17 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cobb releases digital ads
NY-21 Democratic congressional candidate Tedra Cobb has released two digital advertisements that criticize the vote of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, against a bill that would lower prescription drug costs and allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices.
The advertisements point out that Stefanik has taken money from the insurance and pharmaceutical industry and that Cobb does not accept corporate political action committee money.
Preventing suicides
The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Monday for legislation to direct the National Science Foundation to award competitive grants to colleges and universities to conduct research into the causes of suicide.
The legislation cited the fact that the rate of Americans dying by suicide has increased from 10.7 deaths per 100,000 in 2001 to 14 deaths per 100,000 people in 2017. It is the 10th-leading cause of death in the United States and second-leading cause of death for young people between the ages of 15 and 34.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted in favor of the bill, which passed 385-8.
Braymer appointed to committee
Glens Falls Third Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer was appointed as chairwoman of the New York State Association of Counties’ Standing Committee on Resolutions.
The committee determines which resolutions from the issue-specific committees are brought forward by approval by the full membership, according to a news release. Issues include Medicaid assistance, federal deduction of state and local taxes, and farmland protection initiatives. The outcome of the resolutions will determine the organization’s advocacy priorities in Albany.
Braymer, a Democrat, is running for the 114th Assembly District seat.
Endorsements roundup
The following candidates picked up endorsements over the last week:
- Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, has been endorsed by the Essex County Republican Party in his bid to replace Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, in the 45th Senate District.
- Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis, a Democratic candidate for the 45th Senate District, has secured unanimous endorsements from all six county committees within the district — Warren, Washington, Franklin, Essex, St. Lawrence and Clinton.
- Glens Falls Third Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer has been endorsed by the Warren County Democratic Committee in her bid for the 114th Assembly District seat.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.