NOTEBOOK: Woerner introduces bail reform fixes

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, has introduced two bipartisan bills to make changes to the state’s bail reform law.

One of the bills would reinstate the discretion of judges to issue a bench warrant when a defendant fails to appear for a scheduled court appearance. The other bill would ensure that crimes under the aggravated family offense statute would qualify for bail and pre-trail detention, according to a news release.

“The first 24 hours after a domestic violence incident are when the likelihood of re-victimization and an escalation of violence is at its highest. I am committed to protecting the safety of the communities I represent, which is why I voted against the criminal justice reforms last year,” Woerner said in a news release.

Reforming budget process

State Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, is introducing Senate versions of Assembly bills to prevent policy issues from being included in budget bills and to create a constitutional amendment to require a two-thirds vote for any bill that raises taxes or creates a new tax.

Jordan has already introduced a bill to amend the state constitution to restrict the ability of the executive to make laws in the budget, according to a news release.