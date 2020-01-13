NOTEBOOK: Stefanik votes to designate PFOA as hazardous substance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cobb under fire

The North Country Anti-War Working Group has criticized NY-21 Democratic candidate Tedra Cobb for not opposing the military strike against Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Corey McGrath of the North Country Anti-War Working Group wrote a letter dated Jan. 10 to North Country Now, a news website in St. Lawrence County, stating that the assassination of Soleimani was an opportunity to present herself as a clear alternative to the incumbent, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

“It boggles the mind why Cobb would not take a clear and explicit stand against one of the most senseless of all senseless wars,” he said in the letter. “If Cobb wishes to represent the progressives of NY-21 in Congress, she needs to be the progressive we would like."

The Cobb campaign did not return a message seeking comment. In a statement issued last week, Cobb said that Soleimani is responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocent people and the United States’ actions in the region have escalated tensions in the region. However, she did not condemn the strike.

