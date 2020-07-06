NOTEBOOK: Stefanik votes no on bills to reduce health care costs, provide transportation funds

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted against legislation last week to reduce out-of-pocket health insurance costs, ensure that banks are lending to low- and moderate-income customers and provide funding for transportation programs.

The bills were approved in party-line votes in the House of Representatives.

The State Health Care Premium Reduction Act, which passed 234-179, would have established the Improve Health Insurance Affordability Fund, which would provide funding for states to issue reimbursements to health insurers for exceedinly high health insurance coverage or provide other assistance to reduce out-of-pocket costs for other health plans in the individual market, according to a summary of the bill on Congress.gov.

Stefanik said on her Facebook page that she voted against the legislation because it would contain a 95% tax hike on life-saving drugs that the Congressional Budget Office estimates would result in fewer lifesaving cures and treatments coming to market. Also, the bill eliminates access to lower-cost health insurance coverage options.

Transportation funding

Stefanik voted no on a bill to provide transportation funding because of concerns that it was packed with Green New Deal priorities.