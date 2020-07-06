NOTEBOOK: Stefanik votes no on bills to reduce health care costs, provide transportation funds

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted against legislation last week to reduce out-of-pocket health insurance costs, ensure that banks are lending to low- and moderate-income customers and provide funding for transportation programs.
The bills were approved in party-line votes in the House of Representatives.
The State Health Care Premium Reduction Act, which passed 234-179, would have established the Improve Health Insurance Affordability Fund, which would provide funding for states to issue reimbursements to health insurers for exceedinly high health insurance coverage or provide other assistance to reduce out-of-pocket costs for other health plans in the individual market, according to a summary of the bill on Congress.gov.
Stefanik said on her Facebook page that she voted against the legislation because it would contain a 95% tax hike on life-saving drugs that the Congressional Budget Office estimates would result in fewer lifesaving cures and treatments coming to market. Also, the bill eliminates access to lower-cost health insurance coverage options.
Transportation funding
Stefanik voted no on a bill to provide transportation funding because of concerns that it was packed with Green New Deal priorities.
The bill provides funding for highway, transit and safety programs. It also contains strategies to reduce the climate change impacts of the transportation system and establishes a rural grant program to improve infrastructure in rural communities. It also directs the Department of Transportation to develop a national motor vehicle per-mile user fee to improve the solvency of the Highway Trust Fund.
Stefanik said the bill, which passed 233-188, did not have bipartisan input and Speaker Nancy Pelosi included another $1 trillion in various proposals, which did not go through the legislative process.
“This bill reduces flexibility for states and non-federal partners to meet their own unique infrastructure needs, creates numerous new mandates and programs, and favors urban centers over the infrastructure needs of smaller communities, leaving rural America further behind,” Stefanik said on Facebook.
‘Red-lining’
The House of Representatives last week passed a resolution to repeal updated rules by the Trump administration, which Democrats said would have weakened the incentives of banks to award loans to low- and moderate-income residents.
At issue is “redlining,” which refers to the practice of banks not lending to neighborhoods of color.
The bill passed in a party-line vote of 230-179, with Stefanik voting in opposition.
Under the Community Reinvestment Act, banks receive credit, which influences its performance rating, for making loans in designated assessment areas, according to Congress.gov.
Protecting credit scores
Stefanik voted against the Protecting Your Credit Score of 2019.
The legislation would mandate that credit reporting agencies create a central online portal that allows consumers to access free reports and credit scores, dispute errors and place or lift security freezes, according to Congress.gov.
People would receive a free score when requesting an annual credit report.
It would also provide the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau with authority for supervising credit reporting agencies.
The bill passed 234-179.
Canadian relations
Stefanik is calling on U.S. and Canadian officials to develop rules to prepare for reopening the border, which has been shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stefanik and U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, who serve as co-chairpersons of the Northern Border Caucus, are asking that a framework for a phased reopening of the border be created.
In addition, they are asking for interim measures to be implemented to ease restriction on cross-border travel.
Currently, travel is only permitted for U.S citizens returning to the U.S.; individuals traveling for medical purposes; people traveling to attend educational institutions or work; individuals traveling for emergency or government response; individuals engaged in lawful cross-border trade such as cargo drivers; and members of the military, according to a news release.
Making Washington, D.C. a state
Stefanik voted no on a bill that would start the process to make Washington, D.C. its own state.
The bill would provide for elections to Congress of two senators and one representative. Currently, the District of Columbia has a nonvoting representative.
It would maintain Washington, D.C. as the nation's capital.
The vote was along party lines.
Fiscal relief needed
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., is calling on the federal government to provide financial relief for state and local governments, which have been hit hard by revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schumer held a news conference on Monday at Schenectady City Hall, where Mayor Gary McCarthy said he anticipates the city will lose $12 million in revenue.
Schumer said municipalities have increased spending to deal with the virus and now need relief, or they would have to lay off people and cut services.
“Senate Republicans must join our push to act swiftly and decisively to provide a shot-in-the-arm of financial resources so state, county, and local governments can save tens of thousands of jobs, continue to offer essential services for their communities, and provide the assistance necessary to revive the economy,” he said in a news release.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
