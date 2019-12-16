NOTEBOOK: Stefanik votes 'no' on bill that would negotiate caps on drug prices

U.S. Rep Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted last week no on legislation that would allow the federal government to negotiate drug prices.

The Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, which passed 230-192, would require the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to negotiate prices for certain drugs. It would also set maximum prices for insulin products and at least 25 brand-name drugs that do not have generic competition and that are among the 125 drugs that account for the greatest national spending, according to Congress.gov.

Stefanik posted on her Facebook page that the legislation did not have support of both parties.

“Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi’s partisan legislation, H.R. 3, is a 95% tax on lifesaving cures for Americans that has no chance of passing the Senate and becoming law,” Stefanik wrote.

Stefanik said she is an original co-sponsor of the Lower Costs, More Cures Act, which is a package of 40 provisions to lower out-of-pocket spending, ensure medicines and cures are not heavily taxed, strengthen transparency and accountability and promote competition in the medical community.

Stefanik’s Democratic opponent, Tedra Cobb, criticized Stefanik for her vote against the the bill.