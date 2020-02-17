NOTEBOOK: Stefanik votes against resolution to remove deadline from ERA ratification

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted against a resolution that would have eliminated the deadline for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.

The ERA is back in the news after Virginia on Jan. 27 became the 38th state to ratify the amendment, which would prohibit discrimination based on sex. Constitutional amendments require ratification by three-quarters of the states.

The original deadline for ratification was in 1982. Last month, the U.S. Justice Department issued a memo, saying that because the deadline has expired, it is too late to ratify the amendment. However, supporters say that the deadline was contained in the preamble to the amendment and should not be considered legally binding, according to a news release.

The vote passed 232-183 with only five Republicans voting for it.

Stefanik said in a Facebook post that she has a record of supporting initiatives like equal pay for equal work and paid leave for working parents, but she did not support this bill.