NOTEBOOK: Stefanik votes against bill to raise tax deductions cap, hike top rate

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, last week voted against a bill that would have increased the state and local tax deduction from $10,000 to $20,000 for people filing a joint return and hiked the top marginal tax rate.

A cap on the state and local tax deduction, also known as SALT, was part of the 2017 federal tax reform package. The cap hurt high-tax states such as New York and had been a particular hot topic for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who joined other states in filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration.

The legislation, which passed the House of Representatives 218-206, would increase the deduction for 2020 and 2021. It also would increase the top marginal income tax rate from 37% to 39.6% beginning in 2020 and reduce the dollar amount at which the rate kicks in.

The top marginal tax rate applies to people making more than $500,000 a year.

It also would increase the tax deduction for expenses for elementary and secondary school teachers from $250 to $500 and allow a deduction of up to $500 for fees and tuition for first-responders.