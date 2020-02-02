NOTEBOOK: Stefanik sponsors bill to protect voter rolls from foreign hacking

The Student Borrower Credit Improvement would provide flexibility for borrowers who are falling behind on their payments because of some significant financial destress, are deployed by the military or live in an area impacted by a natural disaster and are unable to work, according to remarks made by its sponsor, U.S. Rep. Ayanna Presley, a Democrat from Massachusetts.

Borrowers who have made nine out of 10 consecutive payments on their payments would have any derogatory remarks removed from their credit profile.

The bill passed by a party-line vote of 221-186.

Stefanik spokeswoman Maddie Anderson did not immediately respond to an inquiry seeking an explanation of why the congresswoman voted no.

Paid family leave backed

Stefanik testified last week in support of legislation that would help working families cover the cost of parental leave, infant care or expenses associated with giving birth or adopting a child.

The Advancing Support for Working Families Act would allow people to advance up to $5,000 of their child tax credit, so they can get upfront financial assistance.