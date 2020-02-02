NOTEBOOK: Stefanik sponsors bill to protect voter rolls from foreign hacking

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has co-sponsored a bill to protect voter registration systems against foreign hacking.
The Protect American Voters Act would direct the Election Assistance Commission to issue guidelines regarding the security of “non-voting” election equipment including electronic pollbooks, election night reporting systems, online voter registration systems and other equipment, according to a news release.
In addition, the bill would establish the “Election Cyber Assistance Unit” to connect local and state election officials with leading election administration and cybersecurity experts from across the country.
“Securing our elections includes prioritizing the protection of voter’s personal information, which has been at risk to foreign hacking for too long,” Stefanik said in a news release. “I am proud to co-sponsor this bill to ensure election equipment is utilized in a way that protects voter information, and that states are provided with resources and guidance to secure their individual election systems. I am a staunch advocate for measures to protect American elections from any foreign interference, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to advance this effort.”
Improving credit history
Stefanik voted against legislation that would make it easier for borrowers to improve their credit if they fall behind on a private student loan.
The Student Borrower Credit Improvement would provide flexibility for borrowers who are falling behind on their payments because of some significant financial destress, are deployed by the military or live in an area impacted by a natural disaster and are unable to work, according to remarks made by its sponsor, U.S. Rep. Ayanna Presley, a Democrat from Massachusetts.
Borrowers who have made nine out of 10 consecutive payments on their payments would have any derogatory remarks removed from their credit profile.
The bill passed by a party-line vote of 221-186.
Stefanik spokeswoman Maddie Anderson did not immediately respond to an inquiry seeking an explanation of why the congresswoman voted no.
Paid family leave backed
Stefanik testified last week in support of legislation that would help working families cover the cost of parental leave, infant care or expenses associated with giving birth or adopting a child.
The Advancing Support for Working Families Act would allow people to advance up to $5,000 of their child tax credit, so they can get upfront financial assistance.
“Developing solutions to help new parents and working families thrive in this modern workforce is necessary for the continued economic success of our nation and the well-being of the next generation of Americans,” she said in a news release.
Agricultural disaster declaration
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a Primary Agricultural Disaster designation for all 12 counties in the NY-21 Congressional District.
This designation came after excessive rain and weather events led to massive crop losses last year, and it makes farmers eligible for certain assistance.
Farmers have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for emergency loans.
State of the Union guest
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is bringing New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher as her guest to Tuesday’s State of the Union.
Fisher’s family has been operating Mapleview Dairy for four generations in Madrid, in St. Lawrence County.
Restoring casino money
Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, and state Sen. Daphne Jordan, are lobbying Gov. Andrew Cuomo to restore aid that he has cut from his executive budget that comes from slot machines.
Cuomo is seeking to cut video lottery terminal aid for municipalities outside of Yonkers. This would cost the city of Saratoga Springs $2.3 million and Saratoga County $775,000, according to a news release.
The lawmakers pointed out that the Saratoga Casino Hotel has contributed over $1 billion to the state in education aid since January 2004. Saratoga Springs draws tens of thousands of visitors annually and the city relies on this VLT aid to offset some of the costs associated with these guests.
State budget spokesman Freeman Klopott defended Cuomo’s proposal in a statement.
“Local governments across the state benefit from hosting video lottery terminal facilities in the form of increased sales taxes associated with the facility and from those who visit it and spend in their communities, far outweighing any possible costs associated with hosting one,” Klopott said.
Endorsements roundup
Candidates picked up the following endorsements last week:
- The Washington County Democratic Committee has endorsed Tedra Cobb in the 21st Congressional District; Kimberly Davis for the 45th Senate District; Claudia Braymer for the 114th Assembly District and Carrie Woerner for re-election in the 114th Assembly District.
- Braymer has picked up the endorsement of the Saratoga County Democratic Committee.
- Greg Canale has been endorsed by the Warren County Conservative Committee for the position of Warren County Court judge. Canale is running against Glens Falls City Court Judge Nikki Moreschi for the Democratic nomination. Rob Smith, principal court attorney for Warren County Court Judge John Hall, has the Republican endorsement.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.