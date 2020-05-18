NOTEBOOK: Stefanik spars with Cuomo staff on request to probe nursing home deaths

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is in a war of words with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s staff, after she blamed the governor for the high number of nursing home deaths in the state.

Stefanik joined the other Republican New York members of the House of Representatives in calling for an investigation into the state’s adherence to safety and health regulations for nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stefanik said that health care workers have been placed at a significantly higher risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

On Friday, she tweeted: "Today I joined my (New York GOP) colleagues in the House to call for a federal investigation of Cuomo's failed nursing home policies. NOW they admit they unethically changed the way they report nursing home deaths. An INEXCUSABLE tragedy for NY — NEED ANSWERS."

Stefanik also appeared on Fox News on Friday to call for the probe to the state’s handling of the crisis.