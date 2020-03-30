NOTEBOOK: Stefanik seeks retrofitting of old hospitals to address COVID-19 surge needs

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is asking Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to consider retrofitting old hospitals and facilities across upstate New York to increase capacity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stefanik co-authored a letter with U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, making the request.

“We are particularly concerned with the shortage of hospital beds, certain medical supplies and personal protective equipment, and facilities to accommodate patients. We strongly encourage you to consider Upstate New York when deploying these resources, including communities across New York’s 21st and 22nd districts,” they wrote.

Supporting rural hospitals

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is co-sponsoring a bill to provide relief to rural hospitals to help address the coronavirus crisis.