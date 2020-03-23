NOTEBOOK: Stefanik says Trump should direct companies to manufacture medical supplies

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said President Donald Trump should direct companies to produce personal protective equipment and other medical supplies.

Last Wednesday, Trump invoked the Defense Production Act, which allows him to order that manufacturers make certain equipment necessary for the nation to deal with a crisis. He has not yet compelled companies to do so, however, despite the calls of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other elected officials, because Trump says companies are doing so voluntarily.

Cuomo and other governors have said that, without the federal intervention, they are being forced to compete against each other for the critical supplies, which pushes up prices. The federal government could control the distribution of supplies, sending them where they are needed most, and control prices.

“Our health care personnel are working overtime to save lives. We must work together to step up as a nation to meet this unprecedented challenge,” Stefanik said in a news release. “I believe President Trump should take action under the Defense Production Act to meet our nation’s needs during this national emergency.”

