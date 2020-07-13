NOTEBOOK: Stefanik receives 'Spirit of Enterprise' Award

Cuomo last week issued an executive order, requiring that all travelers entering New York from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average be quarantined for 14 days.

“The men and women of our military are true heroes who make incredible sacrifices to protect our liberty and defend our nation. Upon their return from training or deployment in another state, New York state must take every possible step to ensure that our military members can return to their families as expeditiously and safely as possible,” Jordan said in a news release.

Health care workers endorse Davis

Democrat Kimberly Davis, who is running for the 45th Senate District seat, has been endorsed by a major health care union.

Davis, who is Clinton County treasurer, picked up the endorsement of 1199 SEIU United Health Care Workers East.