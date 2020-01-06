NOTEBOOK: Stefanik included in 2024 presidential poll

The 2020 presidential election is still nine months away, but the folks at the news website Axios are already thinking about 2024.
In a recent poll, 4 percent of the people who identify as Republican or leaning Republican said they would vote for U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, for president.
Stefanik became a national star during the House impeachment inquiry of whether President Donald Trump withheld aid to Ukraine because he sought investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s business dealings in the country.
Stefanik aggressively questioned witness that came before the House Intelligence Committee. Vice President Mike Pence topped the list with 40%, followed by Donald Trump Jr. at 29% and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at 26%.
The poll was conducted Dec. 14 through 17 with a sample of 1,854 adults from the more than 2 million people that take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform every day, according to the website.
‘Brink of extinction’
Republican women are on the “brink of extinction,” wrote author and historian Nancy Cohen in a lengthy opinion piece in The New York Times on Dec. 31.
Cohen highlighted that there are only 13 GOP women in the House of Representatives, which is the lowest number since 1993, and eight Republican women in the Senate. That compares with 88 Democratic women in the House and 17 in the Senate.
Cohen wrote that the decade started off strong with 2010 being dubbed by the “Year of Republican Women.” However, Republicans faced backlash in 2012 over attacks on Planned Parenthood and access to birth control, and GOP women in Congress declined.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is mentioned as the youngest congresswoman to be elected at the time in 2014 and being selected as co-chairwoman of the party’s moderate caucus.
However, Cohen wrote that Donald Trump’s misogyny and hardline stances on immigration, abortion and reproductive rights alienated women. In the 2018 mid-term elections, every Republican congresswoman from the 2014 class was swept out of office except for Stefanik. Suburban and college-educated white women have fled the party in droves, Cohen wrote.
Cohen added that Republican women “have tethered themselves” to Trump in order to survive, including Stefanik, who has emerged during the impeachment inquiry as one of Trump's most outspoken defenders.
Cohen concluded by saying that if Trump loses re-election, Republican women could provide the leadership for rebuilding the party among women.
Women on boards
Speaking of getting more women representation, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Dec. 30 requiring the Department of State and Department of Taxation and Finance to do a study on the number of women who serve on each board of directors of domestic and foreign corporations in New York. The legislation takes effect in 180 days.
“From new pay equity laws to strongest-in-the-nation sexual harassment policies, New York is leading the fight for gender equality in the workplace — but our work won't be done until women are better represented at the highest levels of organizations," Cuomo said in a news release. “This new study will help shed light on the problem and guide the development of new policies to ensure more women have a seat at the proverbial table."
Call center jobs
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday signed legislation to protect call center jobs in New York.
It requires the Department of Labor to publicly track all call centers that move jobs to another country and imposes severe penalties against these companies, including requiring them to repay state grants received in the past five years, according to a news release.
