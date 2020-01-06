NOTEBOOK: Stefanik included in 2024 presidential poll

The 2020 presidential election is still nine months away, but the folks at the news website Axios are already thinking about 2024.

In a recent poll, 4 percent of the people who identify as Republican or leaning Republican said they would vote for U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, for president.

Stefanik became a national star during the House impeachment inquiry of whether President Donald Trump withheld aid to Ukraine because he sought investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s business dealings in the country.

Stefanik aggressively questioned witness that came before the House Intelligence Committee. Vice President Mike Pence topped the list with 40%, followed by Donald Trump Jr. at 29% and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at 26%.

The poll was conducted Dec. 14 through 17 with a sample of 1,854 adults from the more than 2 million people that take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform every day, according to the website.

‘Brink of extinction’

Republican women are on the “brink of extinction,” wrote author and historian Nancy Cohen in a lengthy opinion piece in The New York Times on Dec. 31.