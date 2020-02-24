NOTEBOOK: Stefanik blasts 'Green Light Law' again

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, last week once again expressed her opposition to the state’s “Green Light Law,” which grants driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants.

Federal, state, county and local law enforcement officers and officials from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement held a news conference in Troy last Thursday to cite their concerns about the law.

Stefanik called it “unacceptable” that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has barred federal law enforcement officials from accessing information about drivers in the Department of Motor Vehicles database.

“Today, law enforcement officers were extremely clear — the Green Light Law will result in injury or worse to ICE, (Customs and Border Protection), and Border Patrol officers who are trying to do their job to keep our communities safe by stopping human and drug trafficking across our border and heinous crimes against children,” she said.

The Department of Homeland Security announced earlier this month that, because of the Green Light Law, the Trump administration is cutting off New Yorkers from “trusted traveler” pre-screening programs that allow people to bypass customs and passport checks.