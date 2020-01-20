NOTEBOOK: Stec seeks to protect first-responders' contact information

Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, has sponsored a bill to prevent the contact information for emergency first-responders from being disclosed to defendants as part of the state’s new changes to the bail and discovery process.
The new discovery process requires law enforcement to turn over police reports, radio transmissions, body and dash-cam videos, witness names and contact information related to the prosecution of a crime to defendants within 15 days of arraignment. In addition, cash bail was eliminated for a variety of nonviolent and low-level offenses.
The law protects law enforcement personnel from disclosure of their name and contact information, but that protection does not extend to the first-responders.
“The men and women who put their lives on the line for our well-being deserve the maximum amount of protection the law can provide. This legislation goes a long way toward accomplishing exactly that,” Stec said in a news release.
Speaking of bail reform, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has sponsored a bill that would require a comprehensive assessment of how individuals on pretrial release are monitored at the federal, state and local levels.
The legislation would require the Government Accountability Office to conduct this review. Stefanik said the bill was developed after hearing input from law enforcement and anti-violence groups.
“This legislation will require an assessment of failed bail reform laws exactly like the one that Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo has implemented in New York, which has had significant impacts in the North Country and put many communities at risk,” Stefanik said in a news release.
The Legislature passed a series of reforms to improve limousine safety, with near unanimous support from Assembly and Senate members.
These bills include requiring all for-hire stretch limousines altered on or after Jan. 1, 2021, to have approved seatbelts installed, and those altered before that day have two years to comply. The bills would also require limousines to have global positioning technology and prohibit drivers from consuming drugs or alcohol within eight hours of going on duty. There would also be a requirement of pre-employment and random drug and alcohol testing of drivers, according to a news release.
Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are urging federal officials not to exclude New York from accessing a $20 billion pot of funds to expand rural broadband connectivity.
A proposal by the Federal Communications Commission would exclude the Empire State from this pool of money on the grounds that New York participates in other programs such as the Connect America Fund.
The state’s two Democratic U.S. senators said in a joint news release that this proposal does not make any sense.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is sponsoring bipartisan legislation to help support the manufacturing of next-generation technologies, including refrigerants, solvents, fire suppressants, foam blowing agents, aerosols and propellants.
The bill would also phase out hydrochlorofluorocarbon products by 85 percent over 15 years because of their potential contribution to global warming. The Environmental Protection Agency would also be required to develop new standards to implement a program to recover and reclaim old HFC products, according to a news release.
These new requirements are estimated to create 33,000 new U.S. manufacturing jobs, according to Stefanik.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was one of only 34 Republicans to vote in favor of legislation to protect older workers from discrimination.
The legislation, which passed 261-155, would restore a previous standard regarding the ability of plaintiffs to prove that they were victims of age discrimination. In 2009, the U.S. Supreme Court weakened the law in a decision that said a person had to prove if age was a substantial factor in the outcome.
The legislation applies the same standard of proof to other employment discrimination and retaliation claims that are governed under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990 and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, according to Congress.gov.
“This bill levels the playing field for older workers by restoring the pre-2009 standards for age discrimination claims, giving our North Country seniors a fair chance and encouraging equal and ethical workplace behavior,” Stefanik said in a news release.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted in favor of a bill that would give a waiver for the Department of Veterans Affairs to improve dental care access for enrolled veterans who are currently illegible.
The VA would work with the American Dental Association and Federally Qualified Health Centers across the country to offer pro bono and discounted dental services to veterans, according to a news release.
