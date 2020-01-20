NOTEBOOK: Stec seeks to protect first-responders' contact information

“This legislation will require an assessment of failed bail reform laws exactly like the one that Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo has implemented in New York, which has had significant impacts in the North Country and put many communities at risk,” Stefanik said in a news release.

Limousine safety

The Legislature passed a series of reforms to improve limousine safety, with near unanimous support from Assembly and Senate members.

These bills include requiring all for-hire stretch limousines altered on or after Jan. 1, 2021, to have approved seatbelts installed, and those altered before that day have two years to comply. The bills would also require limousines to have global positioning technology and prohibit drivers from consuming drugs or alcohol within eight hours of going on duty. There would also be a requirement of pre-employment and random drug and alcohol testing of drivers, according to a news release.

Rural broadband funding

Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are urging federal officials not to exclude New York from accessing a $20 billion pot of funds to expand rural broadband connectivity.

