NOTEBOOK: Stec opponent criticizes his bill to limit governor's powers

Democrat Kimberly Davis, who is running for the 45th Senate District seat, criticized legislation introduced by her Republican opponent, Assemblyman Dan Stec, which would limit the governor’s powers during times of emergency.

Stec’s bill would mandate that all emergency declarations would automatically end after 30 days and could be extended by the governor for another 15 days. Then, there would be no more extensions without being authorized by the Legislature.

“It is completely irresponsible for Mr. Stec to suggest that each of the 62 counties in New York state should be able to create their own rules on dealing with a catastrophe like an international pandemic,” Davis said in a news release.

Davis, who is Clinton County treasurer, pointed to the other states across the country where people were gathered in large crowds, ignoring social distancing guidelines and not wearing masks.

“If Mr. Stec had his way, this scenario could have happened across New York state if each county were able to make that decision on their own,” she said in a news release.