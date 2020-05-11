NOTEBOOK: Stec challenger calls sub-region reopening idea 'misguided'

Democrat Kimberly Davis, running against Republican Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, for the 45th Senate District seat, called it "misguided" for Stec to propose that Warren and Washington counties become a sub-region under the COVID-19 re-opening plan.
Stec and Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, asking that these two counties be considered a sub-region. They expressed concern about the counties being part of the Capital Region.
Regions must demonstrate they are ready to open based upon certain criteria, including new infection rates, hospital surge capacity, availability of COVID-19 tests and a supply of contact-tracers.
Communities such as Albany County have a much higher number of cases than either Warren or Washington County.
Davis, who lives in Plattsburgh and is the Clinton County treasurer, said creating sub-regions could lead to unintended consequences, including a proliferation of requests for sub-regions and to counties joining to form their own sub-region because they have favorable numbers.
If a sub-region or county-by-county approach were adopted, people living on the border of one county could travel to the neighboring county because its restaurants and other businesses were open, she said.
If the region is going to reopen, it needs to do it right, she said. Every day she sees people who are not wearing masks and not social-distancing.
“I know that we do not have the number of cases here as in other parts of the state, but let’s listen to the health care workers that we are all exalting. They are asking us to stay home. Let’s listen to the professionals. We cannot afford to lose another North Country life to the ravages of this illness,” she said in a news release.
When reached for comment, Stec released the following statement: “Senator Little and I know Warren and Washington counties very well, we have represented them for years and we have been in constant contact with both their elected and business leaders throughout this pandemic. They support the approach we suggested in our letter to the governor last week.”
‘Shot in the arm’
U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. and U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck and U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Shirley, last week unveiled legislation that would provide direct federal funding for all New York counties, cities, towns and villages to help respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding would help pay for essential services and offset lost revenues and increased costs from the COVID-19 emergency.
Lawmakers are concerned about layoffs of public health care workers, firefighters, police, sanitation workers, teachers and other public servants, according to a news release.
Stefanik backs tourism legislation
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville is sponsoring a bill to expand the Paycheck Protection Program to include local chambers of commerce, tourism marketing organizations and other organizations that support North Country communities.
These organizations are currently not eligible for the PPP.
“North Country chambers of commerce and local tourism agencies are working diligently to provide information and resources to our communities during the COVID-19 crisis,” Stefanik said in a news release. “These organizations are not immune to the financial challenges that businesses and hardworking families are facing across our district during this unprecedented and stressful time.”
Seeking hospital loan forgiveness
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is urging House leadership to include funding in the next stimulus package to forgive loans that hospitals have taken out to deal with the surge of coronavirus patients.
The new funding package includes a provision that gives hospital patients access to Medicare payments up front to get through the crisis. Stefanik said she worries hospitals may not be able to pay back the loans because of the financial strain they are facing.
Unemployment is too slow
Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury and Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, are calling on the state labor commissioner to process a backlog of unemployment insurance claims.
Stec and Jones have contacted the governor’s office, saying they have received complaints from constituents that several hundred claims are more than 30 days old and have not been processed.
“While certainly the volume is unprecedented, it is absolutely unacceptable for so many people to be waiting up to seven or eight weeks for their benefits, or to go weeks without contact from the Labor Department on the status of their applications,” Stec said in a news release.
“This is not a game, these are people’s livelihoods,” Jones said in a news release. “We are calling on the Department of Labor to fix these inadequacies and get these individuals the benefits that they are entitled to. We must put an end to their financial struggle.”
Funding for climate change
Democratic U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., have announced nearly $45.7 million in EPA funding to help fight climate change and promote clean water.
This money includes nearly $45 million for the state’s Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund that supports local infrastructure projects and $516,000 for the state Department of Environmental Conservation to replace older, dirtier trucks with cleaner and more efficient equipment.
