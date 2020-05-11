NOTEBOOK: Stec challenger calls sub-region reopening idea 'misguided'

“I know that we do not have the number of cases here as in other parts of the state, but let’s listen to the health care workers that we are all exalting. They are asking us to stay home. Let’s listen to the professionals. We cannot afford to lose another North Country life to the ravages of this illness,” she said in a news release.

When reached for comment, Stec released the following statement: “Senator Little and I know Warren and Washington counties very well, we have represented them for years and we have been in constant contact with both their elected and business leaders throughout this pandemic. They support the approach we suggested in our letter to the governor last week.”

‘Shot in the arm’

U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. and U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck and U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Shirley, last week unveiled legislation that would provide direct federal funding for all New York counties, cities, towns and villages to help respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding would help pay for essential services and offset lost revenues and increased costs from the COVID-19 emergency.