NOTEBOOK: Schumer warns about predatory lenders using COVID-19 relief as lure

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., is sounding the alarm about loan sharks, which are preying on consumers and small businesses that are desperate for help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schumer issued a news release warning about predatory lender online solicitations that are deceptively titled “COVID-19: Financial Relief” and “Emergency Relief Funding.” These loans have interest rates that could be as high as 800%, he said.
Schumer demanded that the federal government crack down on and police these lenders, issue consumer warnings against new solicitations and impose tough penalties for violators, according to a news release.
“The coronavirus crisis is creating a desperate situation for countless Americans and New Yorkers, but it is also creating nefarious opportunity for greedy loan sharks who smell proverbial blood in the consumer waters,” Schumer said in a news release. “And what is really egregious here is that these sharks will stop at nothing to drown everyday consumers, and even small businesses, in a cascade of debt that could far outlast the coronavirus crisis itself.”
Funding for firefighters
Schumer is asking the Department of Homeland Security to waive spending restrictions on firefighting grant programs so municipalities can apply for these funds to avoid layoffs and to rehire firefighters.
He is calling on DHS to lessen the amount of money local municipalities must contribute toward the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER, grants.
Fire departments have been hit hard by the pandemic, according to Schumer, and municipalities face declining revenues.
“In settled times, and in times of pandemic, our brave New York firefighters are on the front lines, risking their lives to protect their communities,” Schumer said in a news release. “These understaffed, overworked, courageous firefighters deserve all the federal support possible to help them do their jobs.”
Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and his GOP colleagues in the Assembly have signed onto a letter to Schumer and President Donald Trump requesting federal aid to help local governments, volunteer firefighters and emergency service personnel that have been overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Volunteer firefighters and EMS workers are putting their lives on the line every day for the good of the community,” Stec said in a news release. “We should be ensuring they are properly equipped to do their job and reimbursed for the money they lost due to their direct service of our communities.”
Nonprofit aid sought
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is urging that the next stimulus package include funding for charitable nonprofits.
Stefanik sent a letter with her colleagues asking that nonprofit organizations be able to access loans under the Paycheck Protection Program and to develop a distinct reserve dedicated to nonprofits.
Other priorities are to raise the reimbursement rate for unemployment costs for self-funded nonprofits to 100% and allow donations to nonprofits through July 16 to be claimed on 2019 tax returns.
“Many communities in the North Country are depending on charitable nonprofits for services during the COVID-19 crisis,” Stefanik said in a news release. “Our food banks, churches, shelters, domestic violence shelters and more are ready and willing to serve our hardworking families, but they need federal relief to be able to continue to do so.”
Postal service funding
Stefanik said she supports the U.S. Postal Service’s request for $75 billion in funding.
Postal officials announced last month that the pandemic is expected to increase its net operating loss by more than $22 billion over 18 months.
“I understand firsthand the importance of the Postal Service in my district, especially in our more rural areas. The Postal Service is a critical component of our infrastructure, and it employs many people in my district as well,” she said in a news release.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
