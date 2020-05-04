NOTEBOOK: Schumer warns about predatory lenders using COVID-19 relief as lure

Stefanik sent a letter with her colleagues asking that nonprofit organizations be able to access loans under the Paycheck Protection Program and to develop a distinct reserve dedicated to nonprofits.

Other priorities are to raise the reimbursement rate for unemployment costs for self-funded nonprofits to 100% and allow donations to nonprofits through July 16 to be claimed on 2019 tax returns.

“Many communities in the North Country are depending on charitable nonprofits for services during the COVID-19 crisis,” Stefanik said in a news release. “Our food banks, churches, shelters, domestic violence shelters and more are ready and willing to serve our hardworking families, but they need federal relief to be able to continue to do so.”

Postal service funding

Stefanik said she supports the U.S. Postal Service’s request for $75 billion in funding.

Postal officials announced last month that the pandemic is expected to increase its net operating loss by more than $22 billion over 18 months.

“I understand firsthand the importance of the Postal Service in my district, especially in our more rural areas. The Postal Service is a critical component of our infrastructure, and it employs many people in my district as well,” she said in a news release.

