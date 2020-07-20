NOTEBOOK: Report says Stefanik told president not to commute Stone's sentence

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, had advised President Donald Trump not to commute the sentence of adviser Roger Stone, according to a report in Politico.

The report says that Stefanik and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had advised the president not to spare a prison sentence for Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress, which was investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Stone was about to report to serve his 40-month sentence when Trump granted clemency.

The report in Politico says that the subject came up when Stefanik and other lawmakers were on the flight traveling Air Force One in late May to witness the launch of the SpaceX rocket in Florida.

They told the president that they believe his action would cost the Republicans seats in the 2020 election.

Stefanik’s spokesperson did not return a message to The Post-Star seeking comment about the Politico story. However, he told the Adirondack Daily Enterprise that the claim that the congresswoman discussed the Stone issue is inaccurate.