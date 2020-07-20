NOTEBOOK: Report says Stefanik told president not to commute Stone's sentence

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, had advised President Donald Trump not to commute the sentence of adviser Roger Stone, according to a report in Politico.
The report says that Stefanik and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had advised the president not to spare a prison sentence for Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress, which was investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Stone was about to report to serve his 40-month sentence when Trump granted clemency.
The report in Politico says that the subject came up when Stefanik and other lawmakers were on the flight traveling Air Force One in late May to witness the launch of the SpaceX rocket in Florida.
They told the president that they believe his action would cost the Republicans seats in the 2020 election.
Stefanik’s spokesperson did not return a message to The Post-Star seeking comment about the Politico story. However, he told the Adirondack Daily Enterprise that the claim that the congresswoman discussed the Stone issue is inaccurate.
“Congresswoman Stefanik has never advocated on any pardoning matters with the president,” Stefanik campaign Senior Adviser Alex DeGrasse wrote Thursday in an email to the Enterprise. “Congresswoman Stefanik believes that all pardoning issues are the president’s decisions to make.”
“The Mueller investigation was corrupt and political,” DeGrasse added.
Reforming Paycheck Protection Program
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has written a letter to the Department of Treasury and Small Business Administration asking officials to allow small businesses to seek an increase in their Paycheck Protection Program if they are entitled to a greater amount than they received.
Stefanik said that uncertainty surrounding the program resulted in many sole proprietors and seasonal businesses receiving less assistance than for which they are eligible under revised guidance from the Small Business Administration. They are asking for the ability for these businesses to increase their loan amount.
Nursing home deaths
Republican David Catalfamo, who is running for the 113th Assembly District seat, is calling on the Legislature to pass a bill to establish an independent coronavirus commission to study nursing home deaths.
Catalfamo said he believes that the state’s policies that sent residents with COVID-19 back to nursing homes were driven by an effort to maximize hospital beds, particularly downstate, for a potential spike in hospitalizations.
However, he said there needs to be an independent investigation into the deaths of more than 6,500 seniors in nursing homes.
“Clearly, much went wrong when it came to protecting our seniors,” he said in a news release. “The very least our government can do is be open, transparent and thorough in assessing what went right and what went wrong. The NYSDOH study is simply inadequate in meeting that goal.”
The bill is sponsored by Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Glenville.
Catalfamo is running against Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake.
In addition, Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, and her Republican colleagues are demanding that Senate Democrats use subpoena power to get answers from Gov. Andrew Cuomo on nursing home deaths.
“Governor Cuomo’s irresponsible, reckless state mandate that forced nursing homes to accept COVID-19-positive patients led to a deadly virus spreading like wildfire in these facilities, claiming upwards of 6,000 lives, possibly many more. Despite the administration’s shameful efforts to deny their culpability by blaming family members, nursing home staff and the federal government, or issue a woefully inadequate report, the fact remains it was their foolish mandate that led to these preventable deaths.”
Teachers union endorses Stec
Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, picked up the endorsement of New York State United Teachers in his bid to succeed retiring Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, in the 45th Senate District.
Stec said he has worked in the Assembly to repeal the Common Core standards and pushed to eliminate the Gap Elimination Adjustment aid cut to schools.
“We need elected officials who will stand up for teachers, school-related professionals, medical professionals and those they serve, and can best deliver for the New Yorkers who will rely on them in the halls of power,” said NYSUT President Andy Pallotta in a news release.
Stec is running against Democrat Kimberly Davis, who is Clinton County treasurer.
Police union endorses Stefanik
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has been endorsed by the Police Conference of New York.
The union represents over 200 police benevolent associations and has more than 25,000 members throughout the state.
“With vicious attacks on our law enforcement occurring throughout the country and calls to defund the police rising up throughout New York, this election couldn’t be more important. Elise is the only candidate in her race to stand up for police officers and Back the Blue during this critical time,” said Richard Wells, president of the Police Conference of New York, in a news release.
