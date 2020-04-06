NOTEBOOK: Politics Week in Review

Stec criticizes ventilator decision

Stec said this follows a decision by the governor to relocate COVID-19 patients from New York City to the North Country and upstate hospitals, if necessary as a last resort.

Stec said he understands that New York City is reaching the apex of infection, but he believes the state needs to limit movement of people from New York City and surrounding hot spots.

“Our ventilators and protection equipment must remain here with us for when North Country and upstate hospitals need to use them to care for our residents,” he said in a news release. “Our hospitals already possess precious few ventilators and PPE, and we are going to need all of them to care for our vulnerable population. We can’t have these vital resources taken from us and be expected to care for a deluge of downstate patients, as well as our own.”