NOTEBOOK: Owens endorses Cobb for NY-21 seat

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Owens has endorsed Tedra Cobb.
Owens, of Plattsburgh, represented the NY-21 District until his retirement in 2014. He said it is important to elect someone who understands the issues facing communities and has a proven record of working across the aisle to get things done.
“When the North Country votes this November they have a clear choice: Elise Stefanik, who has become party-focused, ignoring the concerns of a large portion of her constituents, or they can choose Tedra, who worked across the aisle to pass a tough ethics law, to lower the cost of prescription drugs and to help struggling families with home heating assistance,” he said in a news release.
Stefanik returns to familiar ad theme
The campaign staff of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, recently released two new radio ads and digital ads criticizing Democratic opponent Tedra Cobb.
The advertisement calls Cobb by the campaign’s derogatory term, “Taxin’ Tedra,” and states that Cobb raised taxes while on the St. Lawrence County Legislature and was caught on tape saying that she supporting banning semiautomatic weapons, but could not say publicly because she would not win.
The Post-Star and other media outlets have determined that the claim that Cobb raised taxes 20 times while a county legislator was misleading.
The second ad touts Stefanik’s ranking in the top 5% most-bipartisan members of Congress. It also touts her work to obtain a better trade deal with Canada, obtain benefits for seniors and veterans and provide funding for hospitals. It also mentions that she is a member of President Donald Trump’s task force to reopen the economy.
Great American Outdoors Act
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has sponsored legislation to support the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund.
The Great American Outdoors Act would support the nearly $22 billion backlog of deferred maintenance projects on federal lands and make funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund permanent.
Funding for health centers
U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., are urging the federal government to speed up awarding funding for community health centers.
They wrote a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar asking him to target funds from the $175 billion for providers in the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund.
These centers provide primary care services in underserved areas, especially in rural communities.
Nationally, community health centers have lost over $7.6 billion and have been forced to lay off over 100,000 clinical and nonclinical staff members during this period.
