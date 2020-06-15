NOTEBOOK: Owens endorses Cobb for NY-21 seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Owens has endorsed Tedra Cobb.

Owens, of Plattsburgh, represented the NY-21 District until his retirement in 2014. He said it is important to elect someone who understands the issues facing communities and has a proven record of working across the aisle to get things done.

“When the North Country votes this November they have a clear choice: Elise Stefanik, who has become party-focused, ignoring the concerns of a large portion of her constituents, or they can choose Tedra, who worked across the aisle to pass a tough ethics law, to lower the cost of prescription drugs and to help struggling families with home heating assistance,” he said in a news release.

Stefanik returns to familiar ad theme

The campaign staff of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, recently released two new radio ads and digital ads criticizing Democratic opponent Tedra Cobb.

The advertisement calls Cobb by the campaign’s derogatory term, “Taxin’ Tedra,” and states that Cobb raised taxes while on the St. Lawrence County Legislature and was caught on tape saying that she supporting banning semiautomatic weapons, but could not say publicly because she would not win.