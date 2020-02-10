NOTEBOOK: DCCC criticizes Stefanik vote on Medicaid

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee criticized U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, for her “no” vote on a resolution criticizing President Donald Trump’s proposal to turn Medicaid into a block grant program.
The Trump administration has proposed giving states more control over health care spending on low-income residents if they accept a limit on how much the federal contribution can be. The federal share is currently open-ended, according to an Associated Press story.
The resolution passed on a largely party-line vote of 220-194.
DCCC spokeswoman Christine Bennett said Stefanik’s vote is “irresponsible, dangerous, and just the latest in the longstanding assault Republicans have launched on New Yorkers’ health care.”
“Over the past year, voters in New York have watched Stefanik vote in support of a lawsuit to rip away protections for pre-existing conditions, vote against lowering prescription drug costs and refuse to challenge Trump’s proposed Medicare cuts, all while special interests reap record profits,” Bennett said in a news release.
Stefanik did not explain the reason for her “no” vote on her Facebook page. Spokeswoman Maddie Anderson said the resolution is nonbinding and did not accomplish anything. Anderson also noted that Stefanik took the opportunity to criticize New York’s own Medicaid program, which is a large contributing factor to the state’s $6 billion budget deficit.
Stefanik attacks Cobb over impeachment
Stefanik criticized Democratic opponent Tedra Cobb for what she called a “flip-flop” on the topic of impeachment.
Cobb had supported impeaching President Donald Trump for holding up nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine as he sought investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s business dealings in the country.
Cobb told people at a campaign event in Plattsburgh last week that she did not support Trump’s removal from office because she believes that the Senate needed to have a fair trial with witnesses.
Stefanik seized on that comment.
“It’s shameful — and Cobb will be held accountable for her lack of honesty when she once again loses handily in November,” Stefanik said in a news release.
Cobb’s campaign did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
Workers’ rights legislation
Stefanik voted against legislation to extend protections to union workers.
The Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2019 would prohibit companies from discriminating against workers who participate in strikes; prohibit firms from requiring employees to attend meetings designed to discourage union membership; expand penalties for labor law violations; and allow anybody to bring a civil lawsuit for harm caused by labor law violations, according to Congress.gov.
The resolution passed 224-194.
You have free articles remaining.
Stefanik spokeswoman Maddie Anderson said Stefanik voted against the bill because it contained a number of provisions that Stefanik believes would stifle job creation, undermine workers’ right to privacy and destroy the freedom and flexibility workers have in the modern economy. One example is a provision that California has implemented called the “ABC” test.
This provision says that a worker is not an independent contractor unless all three of the following conditions are satisfied: the worker is free from the control and direction of the hiring entity in connection with the performance of the work; the worker performs work outside the usual course of the firm’s business; and the worker is engaged in an independently established trade, occupation or business of the same nature as the work performed, according to the state of California’s website.
National Heritage Areas
Stefanik has sponsored legislation to authorize funding for National Heritage Areas for the next 20 years and strengthen the process for designating new areas.
“The cultural, environmental, and economic impact that these National Heritage Areas have on communities in upstate New York cannot be overstated, and I urge my colleagues to support this bipartisan effort,” she said in a news release.
The four National Heritage Areas in New York state are the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership, the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area and the Maurice D. Hinchey Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area.
Water protection
Stefanik voted for two pieces of legislation to reauthorized funding for the National Estuary Program and the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.
The Protect and Restore America’s Estuaries Act provides funding to address issues such as coastal resilience, stormwater runoff or land loss, according to Congress.gov.
The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative would provide $2.125 billion in grants from 2022 to 2026.
‘Rising Star’
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s Leadership PAC, which is dedicated to electing more Republican women to Congress, has endorsed a second slate of candidates.
One of the candidates to receive her “Rising Star” designation is former U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, who is running to reclaim her seat in the November election.
Tenney served one term in the House of Representatives in the NY-22 Congressional District, which covers the Utica and Binghamton area, before losing re-election to Democrat Anthony Brindisi.
Endorsements roundup
The following are endorsements that were handed out in the last week:
- All 12 Republican county committees in the NY-21 Congressional District have unanimously endorsed U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, for re-election to a fourth two-year term.
- The Warren County Conservative Committee also has endorsed Stefanik and Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, who is running for the 45th Senate District seat being vacated by Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, and Republican Matt Simpson, who is running for the Assembly seat that Stec is vacating.
- Kimberly Davis, Clinton County’s treasurer, has received the unanimous endorsement from all six Democratic county committees within the 45th Senate District.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.