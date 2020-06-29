NOTEBOOK: Cobb criticizes Stefanik's initial silence on report that Russia had bounties put on U.S. soldiers

Stefanik voted against a Democratic bill. She criticized Democratic opponent Tedra Cobb for saying that she would have voted for that bill, which Stefanik said “allows more rights for violent criminals than it does for good police officers doing their jobs to protect our North Country communities. This is an unacceptable position in our district, where we have productive and effective relationships with our brave law enforcement who put their lives on the line for us each day.”

Cobb said in a statement that she does not support defunding the police, but believes reforms are needed. She supports the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020, which bans chokeholds, eliminates no-knock warrants, requires de-escalating and demands the duty of officers to intervene when excessive force is being used.

Student loan relief

Stefanik has introduced a bipartisan bill to provide temporary relief for Perkins student loan borrowers.

The legislation would allow the nearly 2 million borrowers to forgo making payments on the loans until October, according to a news release. This bill would close a loophole in which certain borrowers were not eligible for the student loan program under the federal stimulus package.

Helping apple farmers