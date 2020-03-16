NOTEBOOK: Circulating petitions for public office being suspended due to virus

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday signed an executive order suspending the signature-gathering process for candidates on petitions effective at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, in order to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The suspension affects petition for the June primaries for congressional, state Senate, state Assembly and judicial races, according to a news release.

In addition, Cuomo reduced the number of required signatures to 30% of what was required. For Congress, 375 signatures are required rather than 1,000. That is reduced from 1,000 to 300 for state Senate and from 500 to 150 for Assembly.

“Public health experts have been clear that one of the most common ways to communicate COVID-19 is through direct person to person contact, and we are doing everything in our immediate power to reduce unnecessary interactions,” Cuomo said in a news release. “This executive order modifies the election process in a way that both protects public health and ensures the democratic process remains healthy and strong regardless of the ongoing pandemic.”

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said it suspended gathering petitions at 5 p.m. on Saturday.