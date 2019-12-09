U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted in favor of legislation that passed the House of Representatives last week, which would prohibit insider trading by people who have access to nonpublic information — such as members of Congress.
The bill also makes unlawful for a person who wrongfully obtains this information to tip off another person who is likely to trade stocks using that information. This bill would end the ambiguity around this crime, according to a news release.
“Insider trading is a crime and should be identified as such, as it is unfair to the American public and harmful to our markets. I will continue to support bipartisan legislation like this that addresses criminal offenses and keeps integrity in our markets,” she said in a news release.
Stopping robocalls
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted in favor of legislation that would impose stronger penalties on scam robocalls.
This bill implements a forfeiture penalty for violations of the prohibition of illegitimate robocalls and requires providers to develop call authentication technologies, according to a news release.
“It is estimated that nearly 50% of calls received by Americans this year were robocalls,” Stefanik said in a news release. “These scam calls specifically target and prey on our North Country seniors. Not only are the manipulative calls irritating, they can also be costly.”
Preserving family farms
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced $14 million in grants to help protect family farms.
The grants would help prevent viable agricultural lands from being developed and help farms that are facing financial difficulties because of trade disputes, increasing debt, changing consumer preferences, and climate change, according to a news release.
Farms are eligible if they use more than 50% of their acreage for production in beef cattle or hogs, cash grains, certain fruits, maple sap or vegetables, according to a news release.
There is no application deadline. For more information, visit the New York State Grants Gateway at https://grantsmanagement.ny.gov/.
Training therapy dogs
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday signed legislation to develop new training standards for therapy dogs.
“Therapy dogs provide an incredible service to those in need and should be trained to the highest possible standards,” Cuomo said in a news release.
Hemp news
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday signed legislation to establish a regulatory framework for the production and sale of hemp and hemp extract. He also announced a hemp summit to take place in January.
“By establishing a regulatory framework for producing and selling hemp and hemp extract, we can set the industry on a path to continued growth in a smart, safe way that empowers both farmers and consumers,” Cuomo said in a news release.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the federal government has confirmed the legality of financial institutions extending services and products to industrial hemp-oriented businesses and farms.
Expelling Russia
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, last week voted in favor of legislation that disapproves of Russia being included in future Group of Seven summits until it “respects the territorial integrity of its neighbors and adheres to the standards of democratic societies.”
Russia annexed the Ukrainian region of Crimea and has been under fire for election interference in the U.S.
Palestinian-Israeli conflict
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted in opposition to a resolution that endorsed a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Republicans opposed the measure because they said it would undercut President Donald Trump’s policy in the Middle East, according to Congress.gov.
The resolution passed 226-196.
Voting Rights Advancement Act
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted against a bill that would change the criteria for determining which states and municipalities must obtain federal approval for making any changes that affect voting rights — known as “preclearance.”
The bill would require preclearance if any there have been 15 or more voting rights violations in the state during the last 25 years, or 10 or more violations during that same period with at least one committed by the state itself, according to Congress.gov.
The bill passed 226-188.
Stefanik called this bill and the resolution on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict “partisan legislation” on her Facebook page.
Biomass tax credits
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has co-sponsored legislation to provide tax credits for biomass heating appliances.
A thermal biomass system is a stove, furnace or boiler that runs on wood pellets and chips, solid wood or agricultural residues.
Stefanik opposes bail reform
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has waded into state issues in co-writing a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo opposing the new criminal justice reform measures that go into effect Jan. 1.
The legislation eliminated cash bail for most offenses and requires local district attorneys to turn over materials including statements, witness names and contact information to the defense within 15 days of the defendants’ first court appearance. The letter states that local district attorneys say they will have to increase their operating budgets by 30% to 40% to comply with the new standards.
Perfect score
State Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, has earned a perfect score from the Conservative Party of New York State in its rankings of the 2019 legislative session.
The ratings were based upon how legislators voted on 25 bills passed during the 2019 session on a variety of issues.
Among some of the bills that the party opposed that were used in its scoring were the Green Light Law, which would allow giving driver licenses to undocumented immigrants; prohibiting oil and natural gas drilling in New York’s coastal areas; and prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity or expression.
Jordan was one of three senators and two Assembly members to receive a perfect score.
Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, received a score of 80 and Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, got an 88.
