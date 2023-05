MOREAU – The northbound ramps at Exit 17 along Interstate 87 (the Adirondack Northway) will be closed for construction beginning at 7 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday.

“You will not be able to exit the Northway into the town of Moreau northbound during that period,” Moreau Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz announced during Tuesday’s board meeting. “And you will not be able to go from Route 9 onto the Northway northbound.”