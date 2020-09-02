Nonprofits fret big cuts in state aid

Some lawmakers, however, argue it is patently unfair to impose such a deep cut across the board, without regard to the nature of the services that would be affected.

Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti, D-Westchester, noted the impact would be felt in the wallets of people with developmental disabilities who are in "self-direction," meaning they are not in housing provided by the sate, can receive up to $6,000 annually in state funds to cover a variety of expenses not covered by Medicaid, such as utility bills.

"It's unconscionable to take money away from our most vulnerable and, in many cases our poorest citizens, who can't help themselves and who need the money to survive," Abinanti told CNHI. "They are living at poverty level already."

The Cuomo administration says the financial problems have forced it to make painful decisions.

"We certainly understand that these are difficult times for everyone, but the reality is New York state is contending with a more than 15% drop in revenue — amounting to $62 billion over four years — and in the absence of federal funding we have had no choice but to hold back a portion of payments," said Freeman Klopott, spokesman for the state Division of the Budget.