GLENS FALLS — Thirty new murals may be popping up in the area of The Shirt Factory after the city Planning Board worked on details of the proposed project.

Eric Unkauf, owner of The Shirt Factory, attended last week’s meeting to present the idea of the city working with a local nonprofit of mural artists to create a garden of murals, which would be called Muralgarten.

“This here is a 10-year build concept and it’s something that won’t be done overnight,” Unkauf said. “What we’re doing right now is acquiring shipping containers.”

The project would be funded by donations and funds from Unkauf’s own pocket. It would be located between the Warren-Hamilton Counties Community Action Center and Rock Hill Bakery on Curran Lane.

“We want to put two good years of progress and financials under this nonprofit, Muralgarten, then we can go realistically in apply for the National Endowment for the Arts or Empire State Development. Unless we have two years of history under our belt and can show something for it, they’re not going to look at it,” he said.

In a three- to four-year timeframe, Unkauf said the containers would to be used during a new summer festival called “Muralthon.”

“The containers would be divided up into 10 foot sections so on a 40-foot container we would plan to do a 10-foot section, a blank section, another 10-foot section, and then another blank section. Then the following year those blank sections will be done during the mural festival,” he said.

Unkauf already has six muralists in the lineup for the first Muralthon Festival, which is tentatively planned for July 20 until August 10.

As funds are raised for the projects, containers would need a foundation laid for them to be placed vertically and be fenced in, starting 3 feet off of the ground.

“It’s a fence to house a mural not keep people out,” he said.

Art Beldon, member of the planning board, expressed hesitance to the project as the timeframe of 10 years seemed too long. Unkauf said that a 10-year project is his way of planning for the worst case scenario if the project doesn’t receive grants from National Endowment for the Arts or Empire State Development.

“I have to assume worse-case scenario. Worst case scenario is we don’t get any big foundation grants and we spring together $30,000 to $50,000 a year and it takes 10 years,” he said.

Karen Judd, city attorney, said that when Unkauf returns to the board, he needs to have all phases of the construction process available to the board as they are not allowed to vote on a project without such plans.

“The board has to review the entire project and can’t do it a phase at a time. The board’s job is to consider all impacts that the final project would have on the community,” she said.

With the site of the project being within the light and industrial district of the city, Judd said that in order for the containers to be permitted, they would need to be considered as an “accessory structure” on the application.

“You somehow have to take your project and demonstrate how these accessory structures relate to a permitted use within your light and industrial zone,” she said. “Also when you’re submitting your sketch plan there are setbacks, front yards, side yards, all of those need to be identified because these are structures on concrete.”

Ethan Hall, chairman of the board, suggested Unkauf also fill out a longer State Environmental Quality Review application in case of any possible contamination at the proposed site.

Hall and other members all agreed that the project could be a great addition to the light and industrial district.

“It’s an ambitious project and I think that this has a lot of merits and I am looking forward to the actual site plan application,” Hall said.