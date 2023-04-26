GLENS FALLS — Nicholas Collins has announced his endorsement from the Glens Falls Republican Committee to run for the Glens Falls 5th Ward supervisor on the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

The 66-year-old, who recently spoke at a Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting on Friday about solar tax exemptions, said Wednesday he will be on the November ballot.

Collins, who moved to the area in 1988 and has lived in the 5th Ward for over 20 years, retired from the New York State Department of Transportation in 2020, where he managed the statewide Roadside Inspection Program for the Commercial Carrier Safety Bureau. He has also been a member of the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks for over 30 years.

"Since my positions during my career were federally funded, I was unable to participate in the political system as the Hatch Act was always a concern. After retiring I volunteered on Elise Stefanik’s campaigns in 2020 and 2022," Collins said in a news release.

Collins said in July of 2021, he became a rideshare driver for Uber and Lyft.

"Driving has allowed me to meet and talk to people from the area who are at different places and circumstances in life," Collins stated. "As representative to the county, I would watch out for the taxpayers in the 5th Ward to ensure their money is being used responsibly and to keep tax increases if necessary to a minimum."

Collins said he would like to see more affordable housing for workers who make the city and county their home. He also spoke about the potential merger of Greater Glens Falls Transit, or GGFT, with the Capital District Transportation Authority, or CDTA.

"In my first 21 years with the Department of Transportation, I inspected commercial buses, as well as private and public school buses and their maintenance programs. I feel there is a need for better transportation opportunities within the city and county. After watching the presentation on what it would take for CDTA to take over GGFT operations, I doubt the county would give up part of its mortgage tax revenue, being 3 to 4 times higher than the local contributions to GGFT. Unfortunately, it appears the mayor wants to get out of the transportation business rather than make the hard choices to keep and improve mass transit in our community," Collins stated in the release.

Collins said he is also in full support of preserving the Glens Falls Police Department and has an “all of the above” approach to energy production and use.

"People should be able to choose what they heat their homes and businesses with and what kind of vehicle they drive," Collins stated.