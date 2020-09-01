New York absentee ballot portal is now open

ALBANY — On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state's absentee ballot portal is now open.

Voters may now request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 general election at https://www.elections.ny.gov/VotingAbsentee.html.

Requests may also be made via email, mail, fax or by calling your local county board of elections.

All voters in New York are eligible for absentee ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic following the governor's executive order.

"As the November election approaches we know that many voters feel vulnerable in the midst of this pandemic," Gov. Cuomo said in a news release. "In line with the sweeping reforms we have implemented to make it easier for New Yorkers to exercise their right to vote, today we launch the online portal through which every registered voter concerned about COVID-19 can obtain an absentee ballot. Voting is the cornerstone of democracy and we want each and every voter to feel safe and secure in the exercise of voting."

Requests for absentee ballots should be made no later than Oct. 27 or 7 days prior to the election. In-person requests may be made up to the day before the general election on Nov. 2 through your Board of Elections.