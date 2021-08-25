New venue sought for controversial GOP speaker

WILTON — The Upstate Conservative Coalition is searching for a new venue to host Scott Presler after the owners of the original location wanted to “avoid a scene” with the appearance by the anti-Muslim activist.

Presler was originally scheduled to speak at a voter registration drive on Wednesday at Gavin Park in Wilton.

The event was sponsored by the campaign of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, the Saratoga County Republican Committee and the Rise PAC.

However, the rally was canceled because a Rise staffer contracted COVID. The group was still going to meet to knock on doors and sign up voters.

Then, it was announced that Presler would be speaking at the Wilton Elks Club next Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Presler served as a strategist for Act for America, an organization the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center called the largest anti-Muslim hate group in the country.

Presler also helped organized multiple protests to challenge the legitimacy of the 2020 election, leading up to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

David Buchyn, of the Upstate Conservative Coalition, said the Elks Club was getting nasty messages on its Facebook page.