MOREAU — What do a farmer, a former town worker and a sitting councilman all have in common? They're all joining forces to form an independent affiliated party in the town of Moreau.

“It was just the idea of people stepping forward and wanting to change things up on the board," said Councilman John Donohue, who is spearheading the effort, which has been dubbed "Moreau United."

Around 30 concerned citizens crowded into the banquet room of Humbuggs Restaurant on Thursday night for an introduction with the candidates who intend to run under the new flag — Donohue, the incumbent councilman; Pat Killian, the farmer, who was unable to attend due to a family emergency; and Jesse Fish, the former town worker.

Donohue had previously announced that he will seek reelection for his seat on the Town Board on the Democratic ticket. His name will also appear on the independent line.

Killian will look to win the spot currently occupied by Alan VanTassel on the board, who has also said he will run again as a Republican.

Fish has his sights set on town supervisor, a role that is currently filled by Theodore Kusnierz Jr., serving in his second term. Kusnierz ran unopposed in 2021.

Speaking on behalf of the group as a whole, Donohue bemoaned the current state and political climate of the governing board.

“We don’t have a sharing of ideas right now, we have a one-man show up there, and it’s gotta stop,” Donohue said. “The morale of the workforce in the town of Moreau is the lowest I’ve ever seen it.”

Although Donohue's words were far from minced, he insisted that the formation of the group is not meant to stack the board with politicians from the right or left side of the aisle, but to create a more balanced representation of the town as a whole.

“Not one of us is a politician. We’re public servants. We didn’t come up from the sewer in Albany, to come up here and feather our nests and build war chests to (climb) further up the political chain. We’re here to serve the people,” he said. “Because you know what, people, we’ve got problems at the top. And nothing changes, if nothing changes.”

The way things are

One of the first specific issues Donohue addressed was his desire to see the public comment portion of each board meeting moved to take place before the executive session section.

“For you people who don’t know what that means, that’s big for people who wanna share,” he explained.

Right now, if the board determines it’s necessary to enter into an executive session to discuss legally sensitive matters, citizens wishing to address the board have to be excused out of the chambers and wait for the executive session to end.

“It’s disrespectful to our residents to put that after executive session,” Donohue suggested. “Executive session can last anywhere from five minutes to five hours depending on what business we’re doing … so it discourages people, I’ve seen it.”

Donohue said he’s tried to get the "privilege of the floor" moved up in the meeting, but setting the agenda is a function of the town supervisor’s discretion.

“I was told one time, ‘If you wanna change the agenda, run for supervisor, that was his answer,” Donohue said. “When we get elected, not ‘if’ we get elected, ‘when’ we get elected, the 'privilege of the floor' will be moved up to before the executive session.”

But it wasn’t just Donohue who expressed his concerns over the way the town government has been functioning in recent years. Several residents voiced their displeasure and directed its source directly at Kusnierz.

“We can all point to the different cast of characters that have occupied that seat over the years — good, bad, mediocre — but this is the most egregious one of disrespect. It comes from arrogance, it comes from an uncivility,” one citizen said. “We’re starting to mirror big-time Washington politics in the little town of Moreau. ... We can do better than that.”

Donohue said he and the other members of the group have been accused of wanting to raise taxes, and of being anti-commercial development. Donohue stressed that his well-documented opposition to the sewer extension project along Route 9 as well as the Saratoga Biochar contract at the industrial park were not indicators that he’s anti-commercial growth, but that he disagreed with the justification for the projects.

“It shouldn’t be, ‘commercial development at any cost,’ especially when that cost could be human life,” he said.

Donohue’s personal disdain for the Biochar project notwithstanding, he said his stance on the matter as a councilman comes from his mandate as an elected official.

“The people of the town of Moreau came out overwhelmingly against Biochar,” he said. “The people of the town of Moreau elected me to do a job. They don’t want it; I don’t want it. It’s as simple as that.”

Regardless of how the election in November swings, Donohue said the Route 9 sewer extension and the Biochar contact are issues the new board will inherit. And although those wheels are in motion, he adamantly declared that the fight would not be over.

“If there’s anything we can do, after we get elected, to stop (Biochar) from coming into the town of Moreau, we will do it,” he said.

A look at what could come

Donohue then introduced Fish to address the group.

“To my right here, is the next supervisor of the town of Moreau, Jesse Fish,” Donohue said.

“Some of you know me, some of you don’t. Some of you probably wish you didn’t,” Fish started with a self-deprecating chuckle.

Fish, who worked 10 years as an assistant infrastructure worker with the village of South Glens Falls, and for the past 13 years as the water department superintendent for the town of Moreau, said he agreed with much of what Donohue had said about the specific projects that are already underway, but quickly pivoted to how he’d like to approach the role of town supervisor moving forward.

“I’d really like to base my campaign on three letters, ‘H.I.T.: honesty, integrity, and transparency,’ it’s what we need in the town, it’s what we don’t have,” he said.

Fish said he'd like to restore an open-door protocol to Town Hall, strictly asserting that the current administration's lack thereof has contributed to a detrimental loss of confidence by the people in their government.

“I know numerous people who have gone to speak with (Kusnierz) about something, and the door gets shut. I’ll take the door off the hinges, come and see me,” he said. “All the publicity and everything is negative. It’d be nice to hear somebody say (of Moreau), ‘Gee, that’s a nice place to live.’”

Fish also said he'd like to look into requiring department heads to attend public meetings in order to give better access of information to people.

“If you come to a meeting and you have a question and one of us can’t answer that question, we’ll get the answer for you," he said. "The next week, at the next meeting, even if you’re not there, we’ll answer your question, or I’ll call you and give you an answer to that question. You deserve that.”

Fish said his time in the town as a resident has given him an appreciation for the community, and his time working with town government has given him the perspective to show that appreciation.

“I would find it an honor to serve the town for a couple years and see if we can right the ship, get it going in the right direction anyway,” he said.

Kusnierz's response

No formal paperwork concerning any of the board elections has been filed with the county as of yet, but with candidates already announcing their intentions, it looks to be long and interesting road to November.

Without addressing any specific claims made during the meeting, Kusnierz responded to the announcement by touting his accomplishments thus far and affirming his record working with the board as a public official.

"With the help of my colleagues on the Town Board, we eliminated the fire protection tax, which has resulted in a direct savings of $2.7M for our taxpayers. We’ve cut the town tax rate by over 7% over the past 3 years and secured over $418,000 in grants that have resulted in the construction of a Universal Playground at our Recreation Park, and this spring, a multi-use paved trail along the Hudson River," he said in an email to The Post-Star. "I intend to continue this great momentum with my colleagues moving forward with more water and sewer infrastructure, expansion of our recreation facilities, and protection and enhancement of our quality of life that will position the town nicely for generations to come."

Moreau United will host another rally from 1 to 3 p.m. March 11 at the Moreau Community Center, located at 144 Main St. in South Glans Falls.