MOREAU — In an effort to sway voters this November and have a greater impact on the Town Board, a new political party is forming in the town.

"Moreau United, a grassroots party formed for the November Town Board elections," reads a news release sent out by Town Board member John Donohue. "Moreau United was formed as a bipartisan alliance designed to put the people's interests front and center, as opposed to partisan politics and posturing."

Donohue is no stranger to the political back-and-forth. Originally running as a Republican candidate in 2019, he switched sides after finding the local GOP less than welcoming.

“I ran, the last time, as a Republican on the Democratic line — they endorsed me," he said. "But I changed to Democrat just before the election because locally I saw how the Republicans treated me and how the Democrats treated me, and I decided that the Democrats were more to my liking that the Republican Party here in town.”

During his time on the board, Donohue said he's encountered an unhealthy, one-sided party contingent, which, he said, does not adequately represent the people of Moreau.

“In today’s political arena, I think people have had enough of party politics to begin with," he said. “We want to put people on the board who are public servants, not politicians.”

But it's not just about upsetting the status quo for Donohue. He also said the group wants to push for more public interaction at board meetings.

“We want to encourage people to get involved in the running of their government here in the town," he said. "We want to get people to come to meetings, to speak up, to speak their minds, share their concerns.”

After announcing that he would seek another term on the board as a Democrat, Donohue will also run on the Moreau United ticket, along with two other members, who will be announced at a public rally at 6 p.m. Thursday at Humbuggs restaurant at 569 Gansevoort Road.

"The candidates, during the rally, will also state their positions on the proposed sewage-sludge conversion plant proposed for the Moreau Industrial Park; the status of a planned Sewer District 1, Extension 5; and the need for a comprehensive, townwide solar law," the news release states. "Town residents and the public are encouraged and invited to attend."