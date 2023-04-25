GLENS FALLS — Democrat Nancy Turner announced on Monday that she is seeking the Glens Falls 3rd Ward seat on the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

Turner said she has filed nominating petitions with the Warren County Board of Elections to secure a ballot position for the upcoming Democratic Primary.

Turner, the endorsed candidate by the Glens Falls Democratic Committee, said “Glens Falls needs strong advocacy for the City at the Board of Supervisors” as a major reason for running for the office in a news release on Monday.

“When I was walking door to door, I spoke with many individuals about their interests and needs. During the petition process, I learned that I live in a very diverse community and am looking forward to having more conversations with my constituents,” Turner said.

Turner said she hopes to continue the environmental work of Claudia Braymer, who is not seeking re-election to the county board, as well as "funding for the needs of Glens Falls, keeping down county taxes for city taxpayers and improving county services for city residents."

She said she has been meeting with Braymer for several months in order to learn the ins and outs and "hit the ground running."

"I am running for county supervisor to use my planning, organizational, communication and business skills at the Board of Supervisors. Over the years, I have worked with many city officials and local business owners. I am proud to have earned their respect and friendship and plan to leverage those relationships as a county supervisor," she continued.

Turner lives in Glens Falls and owns the Bell House Inn in Ward 3, which she is seeking to represent.

"I have a strong professional history in hospitality, administration and communication. My skills as a business leader will benefit my political race and will enhance my strong commitment to my community," Turner said. "I have been very active in Glens Falls volunteering my time with the Glens Falls Collaborative Board of Directors which I am currently president. I work with many people across the city on programs and activities that benefit the city and its citizens."

The vote will be held on June 27.